Disney’s “Woke” Snow White Just Took One Final Devastating Hit

What was once one of Disney’s most cherished classics has become the studio’s latest cautionary tale.

The live-action remake of Snow White (2025) didn’t just underwhelm — it bombed. And if the headlines about Rachel Zegler’s controversial comments weren’t enough to sink the film, then Lilo & Stitch (2025) delivered the final blow. Not only did Snow White stumble through controversy after controversy, but it also got totally outshone by another Disney remake that did exactly what fans wanted: it entertained without the baggage.

Let’s unpack how Disney found itself in this position — and why Lilo & Stitch just gave the company a wake-up call it can’t ignore.

The Snow White Remake: Doomed From the Start?

From the very beginning, Disney’s Snow White remake felt like a lightning rod. Long before the film ever hit theaters, it had become one of the most polarizing projects in the company’s history.

Rachel Zegler repeatedly referred to the original 1937 film as “outdated” and “sexist,” promising that the remake would scrap the notion of Snow White “waiting for a prince.” While modernizing classic stories is nothing new, Zegler’s tone rubbed many the wrong way — especially those who hold the original dear. For longtime Disney fans, it didn’t feel like an evolution. It felt like erasure.

To make matters worse, when backlash brewed online, Zegler’s responses often added fuel to the fire. Whether she meant to or not, her comments came off as dismissive and even combative. One particularly viral quote from her Vogue Mexico interview — “We’re not always going to agree with everyone who surrounds us and all we can do is our best” — was seen by critics as too little, too late.

A Marketing Mess and a Box Office Disaster

Despite a sky-high reported budget of over $240 million, Disney seemed oddly quiet when it came to promoting Snow White. There was no big Super Bowl ad, no viral trailer, and no major marketing blitz like the ones we saw with Beauty and the Beast (2017) or The Little Mermaid (2023). Some fans didn’t even realize the movie had come out.

When it finally hit theaters, Snow White opened to a weak $42 million domestically and has limped to around $204 million worldwide since March 21. That number doesn’t even come close to covering production and marketing costs — meaning the film is officially a flop.

Even on YouTube, the movie took a beating. The trailers were downvoted in droves, signaling a real disconnect between the studio’s vision and the audience’s expectations.

Meanwhile, Lilo & Stitch Is Soaring

Just two months after Snow White fell flat, Disney dropped another live-action remake — and this one couldn’t have gone more differently.

Lilo & Stitch (2025) opened on May 23 and immediately blew past projections. It pulled in a whopping $183 million domestically over Memorial Day weekend, with a worldwide haul of $341 million — and growing. So what’s different?

For starters, Lilo & Stitch didn’t get dragged into any political or social controversies. The film embraced what made the original so beloved: a heartwarming story about a lonely girl, a chaotic alien, and the true meaning of family. It made a few changes — including one to a character that had fans talking — but, ultimately, delivered a story that most fans enjoyed.

Director Dean Fleischer Camp and the team delivered a film that looked great, sounded great (thanks in part to the return of Chris Sanders as the voice of Stitch), and didn’t try to reinvent the wheel just for the sake of being “modern.”

The cast, led by newcomer Maia Kealoha, struck the perfect balance of fresh talent and respect for the original characters. And yes, Stitch looked exactly like Stitch — not some weird photorealistic experiment gone wrong.

Why This Is Important for Disney Fans

There’s a bigger story here than just two box office results.

Lilo & Stitch proves what fans have been shouting for years: people will absolutely show up for a movie that entertains without pushing a political agenda. The argument that audiences are tired of live-action remakes doesn’t hold up — not when a remake like Lilo & Stitch just broke Memorial Day weekend records.

The difference isn’t the format. It’s the intent.

Snow White tried to distance itself from its source material, rewrite beloved characters, and turn a fairytale into a statement. Lilo & Stitch, on the other hand, celebrated what fans loved in the first place and delivered a film that both newcomers and longtime Disney lovers could enjoy.

And guess what? That strategy works. It always has.

Where Does Disney Go From Here?

It’s time for Disney to take a hard look at what its audience is actually asking for. Fans don’t want to feel talked down to. They want to be moved, thrilled, and reminded of why they fell in love with Disney in the first place.

Snow White may end up being one of the company’s biggest missteps. But Lilo & Stitch is living proof that the magic isn’t gone — it just needs to be used more wisely.

Let’s hope Disney is paying attention. Because the fans definitely are.