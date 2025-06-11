Beloved Magic Kingdom Perk Vanishes, Here’s the Replacement

Walt Disney World Resort is once again changing its operating schedule.

From exciting late-night adventures to the start of an ambitious transformation, Disney’s Animal Kingdom is stepping into the spotlight this summer at Walt Disney World Resort. As the park ushers in Extended Evening Hours and prepares for a complete land overhaul, there’s a sense of new beginnings across every trail and pathway.

With Magic Kingdom stepping back from Extended Evening Hours for now, Disney’s Animal Kingdom is stepping in to take the reins. The popular benefit for guests staying at Disney Deluxe Resorts and other select hotels returned to Animal Kingdom on May 5. That evening, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., guests explored Pandora’s glowing bioluminescence and raced through Expedition Everest with minimal wait times.

And there’s more on the calendar. The official park schedule in the My Disney Experience app lists additional Extended Evening Hours for Animal Kingdom on July 2, July 9, July 16, July 23, July 30, and August 6. On those nights, Magic Kingdom will close at 10 p.m.—a departure from the Wednesday evening routine that guests have come to expect. However, an update surfaced recently showing that Extended Evening Hours would come back to Magic Kingdom on August 13

After a brief return to Magic Kingdom on August 13, Disney is shifting its Extended Evening Hours back to Animal Kingdom for a run in late summer 2025. During this period, Animal Kingdom will continue hosting EEH on Wednesday, August 20, suggesting the August 13 date was more of a one-off than a return to form.

The Animal Kingdom evening extension will allow guests to enjoy attractions like Avatar Flight of Passage and Na’vi River Journey between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.—a schedule that complements the park’s typically earlier closing time.

This operational shuffle has led many to believe that something special is brewing at Magic Kingdom. The upcoming nighttime parade, Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away, is widely believed to be the reason behind the shifting schedules. Disney recently announced an official debut date, July 20, with the resort’s website teasing an enchanting new experience “from Frontierland to Main Street, U.S.A.” featuring moments from Moana, Peter Pan, Encanto, Frozen, Pinocchio, and more.

The alternating schedule between the two parks showcases Disney’s strategic balancing act—delivering elevated guest experiences while making space for ongoing entertainment rollouts and major park transformations.

As Animal Kingdom expands its nighttime offerings, it’s also laying the foundation for a remarkable transformation. Earlier this year, the South Florida Water Management District approved a permit—nicknamed “Project Ro”—for major enhancements across the park. Valid through February 2030, this permit supports infrastructure upgrades and new stormwater systems while preserving sensitive wetland areas.

At the heart of this reimagining is the introduction of Tropical Americas, a brand-new land inspired by the rich cultures and vibrant environments of Central and South America. Replacing DinoLand U.S.A., this area will invite guests to step into the world of Encanto with an immersive experience inside Antonio Madrigal’s magical room. Guests can also look forward to a whimsical carousel featuring animal friends from beloved Disney stories, lovingly crafted by a woodcarver.

While TriceraTop Spin has closed for good, DINOSAUR will continue thrilling guests until 2025, when it’s set to be transformed into a new attraction themed to the Indiana Jones franchise. Meanwhile, over at the Tree of Life Theater, It’s Tough to be a Bug! ended its long run on March 16. Coming to the space is Zootopia: Better Zoogether, a heartwarming, high-tech show set to debut in winter 2025.

Magic Kingdom, too, is preparing for a significant evolution. Frontierland is charting a new course with plans to introduce a land, named Piston Peak National Park, inspired by Pixar’s Cars franchise. This upcoming transformation includes the retirement of Tom Sawyer Island and Rivers of America, which close on July 7. Big Thunder Mountain Railroad is currently closed for refurbishment and will reopen in 2026 as part of this larger initiative.

As both Animal Kingdom and Magic Kingdom evolve in real time, guests visiting Walt Disney World Resort this summer are stepping into a season of fresh possibilities. With six parks now open and welcoming visitors since May 21, and major expansions unfolding as Universal Orlando Resort’s Epic Universe welcomes guests, Central Florida is poised for a spectacular season of change.

