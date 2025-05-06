Disney World Moves Guests Away From Magic Kingdom This Summer

From magical evenings at Magic Kingdom to bold transformations at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, there’s plenty to look forward to across Walt Disney World Resort.

With so much happening in Central Florida’s theme park hub, it’s hard to keep track of what happens when. As Universal Orlando Resort readies its Epic Universe and Disney prepares to welcome guests to all six parks beginning May 21, the Sunshine State is set for a busy summer.

When it comes to the Disney parks in Orlando, change isn’t just on the horizon; it’s happening now. From operational changes to long-term ride closures and the eradication of entire lands, the Walt Disney World Resort is working through that billion-dollar investment CEO Bob Iger and his team of executives divulged in 2024.

It’s not just the big renovations that are happening, though. Guests need to be aware of smaller, but surprising (and telling), changes to the parks.

As part of Disney’s ongoing commitment to delivering new adventures, Extended Evening Hours returned to Disney’s Animal Kingdom on May 5—just as Magic Kingdom hosts its final Disney After Hours events this month. On that date, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., guests staying at Disney Deluxe Resorts and other select hotels could enjoy favorite attractions like Avatar Flight of Passage, Expedition Everest, Na’vi River Journey, and DINOSAUR.

Earlier this year, Magic Kingdom guests began enjoying Disney After Hours on select nights starting January 6, with limited-capacity entry and shorter wait times for beloved attractions, plus complimentary snacks and beverages. Dates included: January 6, 13, 20, 27; February 3, 10, 17, 24; March 3, 17, 24, 31; April 7, 28; and May 5, 12, 19.

Looking ahead, Extended Evening Hours will be offered again at Animal Kingdom on July 2, as listed on the official park hours calendar in the My Disney Experience app. On that day, Magic Kingdom will close at 10 p.m., a notable change considering the park has regularly hosted extra hours every Wednesday until now.

Now, new information has come to light with the official park hours showing that Disney’s Animal Kingdom will once again take over Extended Evening Hours responsibilities from Magic Kingdom on July 9, with reports claiming July 16 will also be hosted at the wildlife-themed Disney park. On both of these new dates, Magic Kingdom will close at 10 p.m.

Theories suggest that the removal of the Extended Evening Hours on a Wednesday at Magic Kingdom could be due to the resort prepping its new nighttime parade, Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away. While there is no official opening date for this highly anticipated new experience, Disney World does state it will open in “Summer 2025.”

“Watch as enchanting moments unfold from favorite Disney and Pixar stories such as Moana, Peter Pan, Encanto, Frozen, Pinocchio and more. It all happens along the parade route—from Frontierland to Main Street, U.S.A.,” the official Walt Disney World Resort website reads. “Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away is scheduled to debut in summer 2025! Check back later for more details.”

These operational hours developments come as Disney’s Animal Kingdom embarks on a landmark transformation. Internally known as “Project Ro,” the initiative received approval in early February from the South Florida Water Management District and allows for enhancements like updated infrastructure and new stormwater systems—all while preserving local wetlands. The permit is valid through February 2030.

A highlight of this transformation will be the debut of Tropical Americas, an entirely new land inspired by Central and South American culture, landscapes, and storytelling. Taking the place of DinoLand U.S.A., the reimagined space will include an Encanto-themed adventure through Antonio Madrigal’s room, and a charming woodcarver’s carousel featuring animal characters from Disney films.

Though TriceraTop Spin has closed permanently, DINOSAUR will remain open through 2025 before being reimagined with a new Indiana Jones-inspired storyline.

Elsewhere in the park, It’s Tough to be a Bug! gave its final performance on March 16 at the Tree of Life Theater. Coming soon to this space is Zootopia: Better Zoogether, a family-friendly show full of heart, humor, and cutting-edge technology, debuting winter 2025.

Sweeping changes are also underway at Magic Kingdom. Frontierland will soon transform into a new land themed to Pixar’s Cars, retiring Tom Sawyer Island and Rivers of America. Big Thunder Mountain Railroad closed for refurbishment and is expected to reopen in 2026 as part of the first phase of this exciting development.

How do you feel about the Extended Evening Hours moving away from Magic Kingdom this summer? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!