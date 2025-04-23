Disney World Confirms Magic Kingdom Replacement for Select Guests

From the Tree of Life to Cinderella Castle, change is in the air across Walt Disney World Resort.

Disney Replaces Magic Kingdom Hours

Throughout the year, Disney offers various ways for guests to get more out of their beloved resorts. Beginning January 6, 2025, guests had the opportunity to experience Disney After Hours at Magic Kingdom Park on select nights through May 19. This special ticketed event allows limited attendance, meaning guests can enjoy shorter wait times, including snacks and beverages, and access to fan-favorite attractions well into the evening. Dates include: January 6, 13, 20, 27; February 3, 10, 17, 24; March 3, 17, 24, 31; April 7, 28; and May 5, 12, 19.

Interestingly, on the very same evening as the first Disney After Hours event in May, Disney’s Animal Kingdom is also offering a unique experience: Extended Evening Hours exclusively for guests staying at Disney Deluxe Resorts and other select hotels. From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on May 5, eligible visitors will have extra time to enjoy the wonders of nature, adventure, and immersive storytelling after the park closes to day guests.

Per the My Disney Experience app, the lineup of available attractions will include Avatar Flight of Passage, Expedition Everest – Legend of the Forbidden Mountain, Na’vi River Journey, and DINOSAUR. Prior to its March closure, It’s Tough to be a Bug! at the Tree of Life Theater was also included.

As always, Disney adds the disclaimer “that attractions are subject to change and may not always be operational.”

Now, looking further into summer, a new development in the operation of Extended Evening Hours has come to light. According to the official park hours calendar on the My Disney Experience app, the extra hours for Deluxe Resort guests will be in effect for Animal Kingdom on July 2.

However, this doesn’t mean that guests will get to choose between Animal Kingdom and Magic Kingdom’s usual Wednesday evening hours; no, for this date, the Extended Evening Hours at the flagship theme park are not available. On July 2, Magic Kingdom will close at 10 p.m.

This will mark a big change in pattern, considering that every Wednesday between now and July 2, Extended Evening Hours are on at Magic Kingdom.

Animal Kingdom’s New Era

These enhancements come as Disney’s Animal Kingdom embarks on an ambitious new chapter. In early February, the South Florida Water Management District approved key permits for the park’s future development. Internally referred to as “Project Ro,” the initiative allows for relocation of infrastructure such as parking and sidewalks, modernized stormwater systems, and improved environmental standards—all while preserving the surrounding wetlands and wildlife through mitigation measures. The permit extends through February 2030.

One of the most transformative elements of this evolution is the introduction of Tropical Americas, a vibrant new land inspired by the landscapes, stories, and cultures of Central and South America. As part of the transformation, the current DinoLand U.S.A. area will give way to this new offering. While TriceraTop Spin has already closed permanently, the beloved DINOSAUR attraction will remain in operation through 2025 before undergoing its own reimagining—this time with an Indiana Jones-themed storyline.

At the heart of Tropical Americas, guests will step into a new adventure inspired by Disney’s Encanto. The new attraction will journey through Antonio Madrigal’s magical room, allowing fans to interact with characters and the wonders of Casa Madrigal. Also planned is a beautifully crafted woodcarver’s carousel featuring beloved Disney animal characters, offering a family-friendly experience rich with detail and artistry.

Elsewhere in the park, March 16 marked the final curtain call for It’s Tough to be a Bug! at the Tree of Life Theater. Taking its place will be Zootopia: Better Zoogether, a brand-new show featuring Judy Hopps, Nick Wilde, and more familiar faces from the beloved animated film. This exciting addition is scheduled to debut in winter 2025 and blend humor, heart, and high-tech storytelling.

Meanwhile, over at Magic Kingdom Park, sweeping changes are also underway. The iconic Frontierland area is being reimagined, with plans to retire Tom Sawyer Island and the Rivers of America to make way for a new land themed to Pixar’s Cars franchise. As part of this multi-year project, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad has closed for refurbishment and is expected to reopen in 2026, likely as part of the first phase of the new expansion.

As Walt Disney World continues to evolve, each update reaffirms its commitment to blending timeless magic with fresh experiences. With Tropical Americas, Zootopia, and more on the horizon, Disney Experiences are inviting guests to discover the next generation of adventure and storytelling.

What are you most excited to experience first? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!