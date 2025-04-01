Guests Send Strong Message to Disney as Magic Kingdom Schedule Updated

Disney World guests are showing they mean business as another operational change hits Magic Kingdom Park.

As the calendar moves through 2025, an exciting year is unfolding for theme park fans, especially in Central Florida. Universal Orlando Resort is preparing to debut its ambitious new park, Epic Universe, in just over a month, setting the stage for a thrilling new chapter in the region’s theme park landscape.

Meanwhile, Walt Disney World Resort is keeping the magic alive with its signature special events and promotions. One of the most highly anticipated offerings, Disney After Hours at Magic Kingdom Park, officially kicked off in the new year with a series of limited-capacity evenings designed for those seeking extra enchantment after dark.

Running select nights from January 6 through May 19, 2025, this separately ticketed event allows guests to experience their favorite attractions with minimal wait times, enjoy complimentary treats, and soak in the nighttime splendor of Cinderella Castle.

For those eager to attend, event dates include the already passed January 6, 13, 20, and 27; February 3, 10, 17, and 24, and March 3, 17, 24, and 31. Looking ahead, there’s April 7 and 28; and May 5, 12, and 19. Ticket prices range from $175 to $185 per person (plus tax), with guests able to enter the park as early as 7 p.m., well before official event hours from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

This early entry perk means plenty of time to experience fan-favorite attractions such as TRON Lightcycle / Run, which features a standby queue during After Hours events, or take in the dazzling Happily Ever After fireworks spectacular followed by Disney Enchantment.

However, following a sold-out event on March 31, guests have made a statement by selling out another After Hours date. According to reports, April 7 is now unavailable as guests take advantage of a lower-capacity Magic Kingdom theme park.

As Disney continues to fine-tune its offerings, some operational changes have surfaced in 2025. Notably, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad temporarily closed for an indefinite refurbishment, while another recent adjustment saw Tiana’s Bayou Adventure quietly removed from the Magic Kingdom lineup for the aforementioned After Hours events.

Despite these updates, Disney remains focused on delivering magical experiences, introducing new marketing campaigns celebrating the enchantment of Walt Disney “Worlds” and revisiting beloved promotions to entice guests. With ongoing enhancements and time-honored traditions, the Most Magical Place on Earth continues to be a must-visit destination for fans of all ages.

It’s interesting, but not surprising, that these hard-ticketed events continue to sell out. Disney has long been criticized for its rising prices, especially with the introduction of the Lightning Lane Multi Pass (formerly Disney Genie+), Single Pass, and Premier Pass systems. Like the After Hours demand, Disney World often sees its highest-priced Premier Pass–$449 for peak Magic Kingdom–sell out, which begs the question: Has Disney made it so hard to navigate–and so expensive to visit in the first place–that guests must buy add-ons to justify their already pricey vacation?

On the rising costs front, Disney Experiences chairman Josh D’Amaro recently touched on the matter. “The number-one thing we hear from the millions of guests who visit our parks each year is how much a Disney vacation means to them, and we intentionally offer a wide variety of ticket, hotel, and dining options to welcome as many families as possible, whatever their budget,” D’Amaro said in a press release. “We also know that, in inflationary times, it’s especially important to give families ways to save on their visits.”

This was later echoed by The Walt Disney Company Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger, who expanded by bringing attention to the current “very high” guest satisfaction scores.

How do you feel about the After Hours events continuing to sell out? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!