Universal Studios Closes Fan-Favorite Attraction, Shares Interesting New Update

A classic attraction has closed at the Universal Orlando Resort.

Universal Orlando is home to dozens of beloved rides and attractions, though one stands out over the rest. While visitors can find thrilling roller coasters like Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure and Revenge of the Mummy, as well as immersive screen-based dark rides like The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, for many fans, few theme park attractions compare to the wonder and magic of E.T. Adventure.

E.T. Adventure is one of the most iconic and cherished attractions at the resort. The suspended dark ride takes guests on a mission to save E.T.’s dying planet. Along the way, riders will come in contact with more than a few out-of-this-world environments and creatures.

However, guests hoping to catch a flight on E.T.’s bicycle are out of luck, as the attraction is now closed for refurbishment.

E.T. Adventure Now Closed at Universal Studios Florida

E.T. Adventure closed for a small refurbishment on June 8, 2025, at Universal Studios, Florida. Universal has placed a sign outside the attraction’s entrance notifying guests of the closure and that “enhancements” are being made to the ride.

It’s unclear what exactly these enhancements are, though considering how long, or rather how short, the attraction will be closed, they can’t be that major. E.T. Adventure is slated to reopen on June 14, meaning guests won’t have to wait long to see what’s changed.

The dark ride has been a fan-favorite attraction for Universal Studios since it opened in 1990, and though E.T. Adventure is now 35 years old, it is still an unforgettable and magical experience. This is not to say the ride hasn’t received some upgrades in its lifetime, because it has, with Universal stating some enhancements are now being made during E.T.’s current closure.

Guests still have much to enjoy at Universal Studios Florida and the Universal Orlando Resort. Earlier this year, Universal’s third Florida theme park, Epic Universe, officially opened, adding to the resort’s already impressive number of rides, attractions, and themed lands.

Featuring thrilling roller coasters and highly detailed dark rides, Epic Universe is a new step in an exciting direction for Universal, a company that seems keen on expanding its place in the world of themed entertainment. Not only does Universal have plans to expand Epic Universe and the Universal Orlando Resort, but the company also plans to open a new resort in Texas and one in the United Kingdom.

