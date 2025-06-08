Disney Guests Are Devastated Over This Unexpected Disney Lounge Shutdown

Fans of the charming Belle Vue Lounge at Disney’s BoardWalk Inn will want to take note—this cozy hideaway is about to temporarily close for a quick refurbishment.

According to an update from Disney, the Belle Vue Lounge will shut its doors from June 9 through June 11. That’s just a couple of days, so it’s not a major overhaul—but it’s enough to temporarily pause your plans if sipping a cocktail in this vintage-inspired setting was on your to-do list.

For those unfamiliar, Belle Vue Lounge is a tucked-away spot inside the BoardWalk Inn, just off the main lobby. It’s styled like a 1930s-era sitting room, complete with radios softly playing vintage broadcasts, giving it a relaxed, old-fashioned charm. It’s a popular place to unwind after a busy day in the parks, offering a full bar menu with wine, beer, cocktails, and spirits.

During the short closure, Carousel Coffee—which is located nearby—will step in to offer bar service. They’ll have a limited version of the lounge’s menu available from 4:00 p.m. to midnight, matching Belle Vue’s usual hours. That means guests won’t totally miss out on the experience, even if the atmosphere won’t quite be the same.

While Disney hasn’t provided specific details on what’s being done during the refurbishment, the timing and length suggest this is just routine maintenance or some minor updates—perhaps a refresh of the décor or technical work behind the scenes.

Belle Vue Lounge, along with other parts of the BoardWalk Inn, has been seeing a gradual glow-up over the past couple of years. The hotel lobby was completely reimagined not long ago, and rooms were updated in 2023. Belle Vue itself even got some new furniture recently. Over at the former Dundy’s Sundries space, Carousel Coffee opened as a new addition, giving guests more choices in the lobby area.

Elsewhere around the BoardWalk, several businesses have come and gone. Big River Grille and Brewing Works shut down in 2023, followed by the closure of JellyRolls earlier this year. But plenty of fresh spots have popped up to fill the gaps—like BoardWalk Deli, Blue Ribbon Corn Dogs, BoardWalk Ice Cream, and The Cake Bake Shop by Gwendolyn Rogers, bringing new life to the area.

With so many changes happening across the BoardWalk, it’s not surprising that Belle Vue Lounge is getting a little attention too. Thankfully, the closure is short and should be done before most guests even notice—just in time to welcome back visitors looking for a laid-back drink in one of the resort’s most underrated lounges.

If you’re planning a stay at Disney’s BoardWalk Inn in mid-June, you might have to swap your Belle Vue stop for a visit to Carousel Coffee. But don’t worry—it’ll be back before you know it.