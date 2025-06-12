Disney Cracks Down on Scalping With New Merchandise Spending Limits

Disneyland Resort has announced that the highly coveted interactive keys are back in stock, much to the excitement of guests who have been eagerly awaiting their return. The keys, which have become a popular item among Disneyland fans, allow guests to unlock special experiences throughout the park, including exclusive merchandise, themed interactions, and personalized surprises.

However, this time around, Disney has implemented a new purchasing policy that limits the number of interactive keys guests can buy. Previously, guests were allowed to purchase up to 10 keys per item, but now the limit has been reduced to 2 keys per guest per item. This change has sparked some speculation among visitors, with many wondering if it was implemented to curb resellers from purchasing large quantities of the keys and subsequently reselling them for a profit.

A Response to Reselling Concerns?

While Disney has not directly commented on whether the new limit is a response to resellers, the timing of the change has raised questions. In recent months, there have been numerous reports of individuals buying large quantities of limited-edition Disney merchandise, including the interactive keys, only to resell them at significantly higher prices. This has led to frustration among fans who are unable to secure the items at retail value due to the actions of resellers.

By reducing the purchase limit, Disney appears to be taking steps to ensure that more guests have the opportunity to enjoy the interactive keys without being outbid by resellers. Many guests have expressed their support for the change, hoping that it will make the items more accessible to true Disney fans rather than those looking to profit from the park’s exclusive offerings.

Disney’s Ongoing Efforts to Address Reselling

This change comes on the heels of other similar initiatives by Disney to tackle reselling issues within the park. In recent years, Disneyland Resort has introduced stricter rules around the sale of limited-edition merchandise, with the aim of preventing the resale of exclusive items at inflated prices. While reselling remains a significant challenge for Disney, the resort’s efforts to limit purchases of highly sought-after items like the interactive keys are seen as a positive move by many guests.

As the interactive keys return to stock, Disneyland Resort continues to monitor the situation and make adjustments to its policies as necessary. While the new limits have been met with mixed reactions from guests, there is hope that this change will provide a fairer and more equitable opportunity for everyone to experience the magic of Disneyland.

Guests are encouraged to act quickly, as the interactive keys are likely to sell out fast, especially given their popularity among Disney fans. With the new purchase limit in place, those hoping to secure one of these exclusive items will need to be quick on their feet to grab them before they’re gone.