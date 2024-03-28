Disney Park Vigilantes Stop Obscene Behavior

Desperate Disneyland Resort guests have given up on the Southern California Disney park stopping ongoing line cutting issues. They’re determined to handle the rulebreakers themselves.

Line cutting became increasingly pervasive after Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park re-opened during the COVID-19 pandemic. With violent brawls and theft on the rise at the Disney theme parks and Downtown Disney, line jumping became just another category of inappropriate behavior at the Disney Resort.

Most Disney Parks fans understand taking a little one out of a long line to use the restroom or running off to grab a drink of water. However, some greedy guests exploit others’ kindness to get to the front of attraction lines without paying for Disney Genie+ or an Individual Lightning Lane.

In 2022, Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort tried curbing line cutting with a new “courtesy” rule. It reads: “Please show common courtesy to fellow Guests and our Cast Members by not using profanity or engaging in unsafe, illegal, disruptive, or offensive behavior, jumping lines or saving places in lines for others. For your safety and the safety of others, please refrain from running except in designated areas.”

Two years later, the updated policy has had little impact. Frustrated Disney Parks fans vented on Reddit this week.

“When we went on Saturday we had a handful of different line skippers just shove through our group, and literally push us to the side,” u/sadakiiiii commented. “Not so much as a ‘I am so sorry can I get by?’ Or anything. Most of these were full grown adults! And if you tried to bring attention to the fact they ran into you, they just kept going and ignored you.”

“It’s ridiculous,” u/newishdm replied. “I personally feel like 1 person being able to skip is no big deal (maybe they had to go to the bathroom when everyone else got in line), but a whole family of 7 moving up is ludicrous. It makes me think they all scatter and get into different lines, and then whoever gets to the front-adjacent area first, everyone else abandons their line and converges on the one line.”

Some brainstormed ways to prevent line cutting without involving Disney cast members.

“I love queues that are thin enough for me to hold onto both sides of the rails,” said u/XAEA-1298. “You wanna get past me? You have to touch me, and that won’t fly.”

“Call people out and back up people that are calling people out,” u/waldosandieg0 wrote. “It needs to be culturally not okay to do this and some people only respond to accountability. I’ve done it. It works.”

Unfortunately, some guests felt uncomfortable visiting Disneyland Resort whatsoever under the current conditions.

“I went to the Halloween event at California Adventure for the first time last year, and I don’t think I can ever go back,” said u/DandyLyen. “People cutting in line, bringing 2-3, even 4 bags to stock up on the “free” goodies. And one woman practically yelling for her daughter, and daughters’ 3 friends, and two other adult women, to cut in a line that had to have been more than 250 people. So sad to see she was basically instilling that entitled behavior in them all.”

Have you witnessed line cutting at Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure Park? What should The Walt Disney Company do about it? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.