Bob Iger’s Disney Exit Expected To Cause Ripple Effect, New Information Surfaces on Kathleen Kennedy’s Replacement

A new era of the House of Mouse is drawing near–but who will take the reins of the almost five-decade-old Star Wars franchise?

Lucasfilm is on the verge of a major transition. As news earlier this year that longtime president Kathleen Kennedy is expected to step down later in 2025, the future of the Star Wars galaxy is once again at a crossroads. While speculation surrounding her departure has swirled for some time, especially amid mixed reception to recent franchise efforts, the conversation now turns to the critical question: Who will be handed the keys to one of Hollywood’s most iconic storytelling engines?

Kennedy, handpicked by George Lucas himself, has led Lucasfilm since Disney acquired the company in 2012. But with her anticipated departure, attention shifts to who will step up as the next studio head—and whether that person will be someone already steeped in the galaxy far, far away.

When Disney spent over $4.05 billion on Lucasfilm in 2012, it was one of the company’s most ambitious acquisitions. That investment began to pay off in 2015 with the release of Star Wars: Episode VII–The Force Awakens, the long-awaited continuation of the Skywalker saga.

The J.J. Abrams-directed film was a box office powerhouse, pulling in over a billion dollars during its theatrical run. Fans welcomed the return of beloved legacy characters like Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Han Solo (Harrison Ford), and Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher), alongside new leads such as Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega), and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver).

The Force Awakens reignited the franchise on the big screen, but the sequels that followed would become deeply divisive. Rian Johnson’s Star Wars: Episode VIII–The Last Jedi (2017) and Abrams’s Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019) split the fanbase and cast a shadow over the sequel trilogy’s legacy.

In the years since, Lucasfilm has pivoted away from theatrical releases. While the studio has seen success with Disney+ series like The Mandalorian, Andor, and Ahsoka, its track record has been inconsistent. The more recent The Acolyte sparked debate among fans, and with no new Star Wars feature hitting theaters since 2019, Kennedy’s leadership has faced increased scrutiny.

Lucasfilm has announced and scrapped numerous projects over the past several years, making it difficult to keep track of what’s still in development. At Star Wars Celebration 2023, Kennedy announced three films, but since then, The Mandalorian and Grogu has taken the lead on the theatrical slate with the film targeting a May 2026 release.

Among the other upcoming projects still believed to be in play are James Mangold’s Dawn of the Jedi, Dave Filoni’s long-teased Mando-Verse crossover film, and a new Rey-centric story directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. That standalone film recently added a new writer after Simon Kinberg was brought on to develop what many believe could be a new trilogy—Episodes X, XI, and XII.

And in a telling move, Disney bumped its planned December 2026 Star Wars film to make room for Ice Age 6 under its 20th Century Studios label. However, a glimmer of confidence in Lucasfilm’s film trajectory arrived earlier this year with the confirmation that Shawn Levy’s long-rumored Star Wars movie is officially on the slate for 2027.

Arriving on May 28, 2027, Star Wars: Starfighter sees Ryan Gosling and Mia Goth take on the lead roles in this standalone feature set approximately five years after the events of The Rise of Skywalker. In addition, recent reports suggest that The Mandalorian Season 4 is dead and that the beloved characters of Din Djarin and Din Grogu will spend the rest of their time in the franchise on the big screen.

The next Lucasfilm president will have to do more than just bring Star Wars movies back to theaters—they’ll need to lead with a steady hand amid creative challenges, internal restructuring, and passionate fan expectations. As The Hollywood Reporter noted back in February, the job is more business than storytelling.

“‘One reason Kathy stuck around for so long is because there is no credible alternative,’ said one person who has many interactions with Lucasfilm leadership,” THR reported at the time. “Sources say former Lucasfilm executive Rayne Roberts, who was at the company for 12 years, was being groomed by Kennedy as a likely replacement. But just last week, Roberts was announced as Searchlight’s new senior VP of production.”

Another Star Wars insider added: “What people don’t understand is that it’s not a creative job […] That’s about 10 percent. The rest of it is dealing with Disney, licensing, and fans.”

Several potential successors have already entered the conversation. Chief Creative Officer Dave Filoni, a Lucasfilm veteran and George Lucas protégé, is an obvious contender. His collaboration with Jon Favreau on The Mandalorian has been a cornerstone of the franchise’s recent resurgence. Together, they’ve expanded the Star Wars universe within the New Republic era and earned acclaim for bringing fan-favorite characters to life.

Initially, Filoni’s future leadership was presumed but not confirmed. Now, that confirmation seems to be inching closer. In a new feature from The Hollywood Reporter on Disney’s succession plans, both Dave Filoni and producer Carrie Beck are expected to replace Kathleen Kennedy.

The outlet reports that when the time comes for The Walt Disney Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Bob Iger, to step down (with Disney Experiences Josh D’Amaro expected to step into his role), that Kathleen Kennedy will also exit her position as Lucasfilm President.

“The current thinking is a scenario where chief creative officer Dave Filoni and production head Carrie Beck–both Lucasfilm vets–take co-head roles,” The Hollywood Reporter explained. “Even as an arm of Disney, Lucasfilm remains, in many ways, a family business, and as a George Lucas protégé Filoni long has been considered a golden boy.”

Filoni also played a vital role in the animated realm, having developed The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, and The Bad Batch—a body of work that has left a significant mark on Star Wars storytelling.

As for Jon Favreau, his creative leadership and production track record make him another strong option. Meanwhile, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige is reportedly still in the mix. Though his previously rumored Star Wars project never materialized, his success with the Marvel Cinematic Universe makes him a high-profile name for the job.

Other candidates mentioned by THR in the earlier report included filmmaker J.J. Abrams, former 20th Century Studios executive Emma Watts, and Netflix’s Hannah Minghella—all of whom bring varying degrees of studio experience and franchise know-how.

No matter who steps in, the next Lucasfilm leader will face an enormous task: revitalizing the cinematic slate, expanding streaming success, introducing new fans to the franchise, and honoring a legacy that spans more than four decades.

