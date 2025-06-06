Mia Goth Joins Ryan Gosling in Shawn Levy’s Star Wars Epic

The Star Wars universe is set to expand once again with Star Wars: Starfighter, helmed by Shawn Levy, the acclaimed director of Deadpool 3 and Free Guy. The film is slated for a May 28, 2027, release and promises to be a unique addition to the Star Wars canon. In a recent announcement, it was revealed that horror star Mia Goth will join the cast alongside Ryan Gosling in what Levy describes as a “standalone” adventure, untethered to the Skywalker saga or other pre-existing narratives.

Levy tantalizingly hinted, “This is a standalone. It’s not a prequel, not a sequel. It’s a new adventure. It’s set in a period of time that we haven’t seen explored yet.” This raises questions about where Starfighter might fit within the expansive Star Wars timeline.

The Expanding Star Wars Timeline

Star Wars has explored various eras across its films and TV series:

The Prequels (Episodes I-III): These films delve into the Republic’s golden age and its tragic downfall, charting the rise of Emperor Palpatine and the transformation of Anakin Skywalker into Darth Vader. The Original Trilogy (Episodes IV-VI): This classic saga focuses on the Rebel Alliance’s fight against the Galactic Empire, culminating in the redemption of Darth Vader and the destruction of the Emperor. The Sequels (Episodes VII-IX): Set decades after the original trilogy, these films explore the resurgence of the Dark Side through the First Order and the journey of Rey, a new hero who discovers her connection to the Force.

TV series like The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, and Andor have enriched the Star Wars lore by exploring stories outside the mainline trilogies. Meanwhile, The Acolyte has begun to delve into the High Republic era, an age predating the prequels and marked by the Jedi Order at its prime. Another standout, Skeleton Crew, introduces audiences to a New Republic-era story centered on a group of kids navigating the galaxy, bringing different perspectives to the Star Wars universe. Levy’s claim that Starfighter will venture into a new period is intriguing and suggests new creative direction.

Mia Goth’s Rising Star

Mia Goth’s casting adds an edge to the project. Known for her haunting performances in horror films like X, Pearl, and Infinity Pool, Goth has carved a niche as a captivating and intense screen presence. Her ability to embody complex, often unsettling characters makes her an inspired choice for a Star Wars role, a franchise that thrives on multifaceted, morally ambiguous characters.

Goth was also set to star in Marvel’s Blade reboot alongside Mahershala Ali. However, the project has faced multiple delays and is rumored to have been quietly shelved. Despite this setback, Goth’s career continues to ascend, with her leap into the Star Wars universe signaling her growing prominence in Hollywood.

A Star Wars Adventure Like No Other

With Ryan Gosling and Mia Goth leading the charge under Shawn Levy’s direction, Starfighter is poised to offer a distinct blend of charisma and intensity. The promise of a standalone story unmoored from the Skywalker legacy opens the door to limitless creative possibilities. Fans of the galaxy far, far away can eagerly anticipate an adventure that breaks new ground while honoring the spirit of Star Wars storytelling.

As May 28, 2027, approaches, the countdown begins for Star Wars: Starfighter, a film that promises to take fans to uncharted corners of the Star Wars galaxy.

What new storylines or characters are you most excited to see in this fresh take on the Star Wars universe?