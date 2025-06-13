After Surprise Removal, Disney Erases Mexico Attraction Indefinitely

A new update in the erasure of a key part of EPCOT at the Walt Disney World Resort.

A longtime guest favorite at EPCOT quietly disappeared as construction ramps up in the World Showcase’s Mexico Pavilion. Donald Duck, who typically welcomes visitors in festive attire inspired by 1944’s The Three Caballeros, vanished from his usual meet-and-greet spot between the Mexico and Norway Pavilions. Fans who checked the My Disney Experience app recently found no sign of the encounter, and the area is now hidden behind extensive construction walls.

The World Showcase, which highlights the culture and cuisine of 11 different countries, often features character appearances that tie into each pavilion’s theme. Mexico’s pavilion, known for its vibrant marketplace and iconic pyramid, has long been home to Donald Duck in a sombrero and poncho—a nod to his animated adventures through Latin America.

But recently, guests noticed walls creeping in to close off parts of the pavilion, including shaded seating areas and green space, sparking curiosity about what changes might be underway.

Additional barriers, including tarps, have now made it impossible to glimpse the work happening behind the scenes. Walt Disney World has remained tight-lipped about the purpose of the construction, and no updates have been shared publicly. Reports suggested that the project may involve concrete replacement, as signs of pavement scoring were observed prior to the latest wall expansion.

Donald Duck’s removal from this location has caused a stir among EPCOT regulars, many of whom consider the World Showcase character encounters a unique highlight of the park experience. Despite his current absence, it seems unlikely that the Mexico Pavilion will permanently retire the character without a formal announcement. Donald has been a staple in this area for years, and Disney typically confirms major changes to its offerings in advance.

Interestingly, Donald hasn’t disappeared from EPCOT altogether. On Tuesday, guests found him greeting visitors in his classic sailor outfit inside the Magic Eye Theater at the Imagination! Pavilion. However, this impromptu appearance wasn’t listed in the app, suggesting it may be temporary or in testing.

Now, new reports have surfaced suggesting where Donald Duck may be meeting guests moving forward. According to Kenny the Pirate, Donald Duck has shed his attire in Mexico for his classic sailor outfit, essentially erasing that version of the character attraction. “Walt Disney World has now relocated Donald Duck to greet guests at the Disney and Pixar Short Film Festival Lobby,” the outlet reported. “He is dressed in his classic sailor outfit, rather than his sombrero, with this location change.”

Disney is known for moving characters around during construction or closures at the resort. Notably, the resort shifted some of the Fab Five characters from their meeting locations in Disney’s Animal Kingdom, while the overhaul of DinoLand, U.S.A. continues.

On the My Disney Experience app, Donald Duck can be seen as being located in the World Celebration location, with showtimes for today, June 13, 2025, listed as 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. until 3:55 p.m. Other character experiences at EPCOT include Anna and Elsa from the Frozen franchise, Star-Lord from Guardians of the Galaxy, and Phineas and Ferb, who can be found near the main entrance to the Disney park.

As EPCOT continues its multi-year transformation, guests remain hopeful that Donald’s festive meet-and-greet in the Mexico Pavilion will make a return once the construction dust settles.

How do you feel about the Mexico pavilion version of Donald Duck being replaced with sailor Donald at Disney World? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!