EPCOT Catches Fire, Thousands of Guests Remain in Park

A fire reportedly broke out in the EPCOT World Showcase on Tuesday, June 10, 2025. This latest incident comes after multiple fires at EPCOT this year.

The most recent fire broke out at EPCOT last month, when a popcorn cart near the Imagination! Pavilion went up in flames. Luckily, Disney cast members were able to contain this blaze, and no one was injured. The snack stand portion of the popcorn cart reopened shortly after the incident occurred.

In March, black smoke billowed out of the France World Showcase Pavilion at EPCOT. Several Disney Park guests shared footage and photos of the incident as the smell of fire permeated the area. Days later, guests spotted more smoke from somewhere near the Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resorts, just steps from EPCOT.

It seems like EPCOT can’t go more than a few weeks without a fire or smoke incident. On Wednesday, June 11, Redditor u/Calico_Leopard shared two photos of smoke billowing above the China, Germany, and Italy EPCOT World Showcase Pavilions. The guest explained that the images were taken on Tuesday, June 10, at around 6:00 p.m.

Fire behind epcot china/germany/italy yesterday, anyone got updates?

“My pictures arent the best but around 6pm or so yesterday we were at Spice Road and heard the sirens from the backlot, came around and saw the big smoke rising up behind the countries,” the Disney Park guest wrote.

Disney Parks fans were shocked to see another fire in or near EPCOT.

“Its the which country is going to be on fire this time hot potato game,” u/Lead_resource joked.

“Again?” u/HumpaDaBear asked.

It’s unclear where exactly the fire was or whether it caused any damage. Walt Disney World Resort hasn’t issued any public statements about the incident, and the impacted EPCOT World Showcase Pavilions seemed to be operating normally on Wednesday.

