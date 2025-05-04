VIDEO: Stitch Wreaks Havoc as Disney Promotes Newest Live-Action

In 2002, Experiment 626, AKA Stitch, crash-landed on the Hawaiian island of Kaua’i and turned the lives of Lilo and her big sister Nani upside down. At first, Stitch only knew how to cause chaos and destroy things. But through love and patience, Lilo taught him that he could be kind and part of the family he never had or knew he wanted.

Lilo & Stitch was a box office hit, praised by audiences and critics alike, leading to sequels, spin-offs, and a television series. In recent years, Stitch has seemed to explode again in popularity, with Disney releasing a ton of merchandise themed around the little blue alien.

In 2018, it was announced that Disney was heading back to Hawaii and turning Lilo & Stitch into a live-action remake. At first, fans were nervous about how Disney would turn the adorable animated Stitch into an equally cute computer-animated version. Disney’s live-action remakes have been hit or miss — with the studio’s most recent remake, Snow White, being a complete failure — so fans’ concerns were valid.

However, Disney alleviated those fears when it released the official trailer for the live-action Lilo & Stitch back in March 2025. Fans were thrilled and, within 24 hours, it had become one of the most-watched trailers in Disney history. Stitch was everything fans were hoping for — the remake looks very close to the animated version, with Disney honoring what made the original movie so special.

Lilo & Stitch will be released in theaters nationwide on May 23, and Disney has partnered with AMC to promote the movie the only way Stitch could, by causing a little more chaos and leaving fans with smiles on their faces!

Discussing Film shared a video of Stitch crashing AMC theaters, shocking moviegoers when he exploded out of a popcorn bucket, making quite the mess and laughing about it!

Stitch surprises moviegoers by bursting out of a popcorn bucket to promote the new ‘LILO & STITCH’ movie. In theaters on May 23

In other videos, Stitch can be seen actually interacting with guests by scanning their movie tickets and driving around in Lilo’s pink car inside one of the theaters. Beep beep!

Stitch scanning people’s tickets at a movie theater to promote the new ‘LILO & STITCH’ movie. In theaters on May 23.

Stitch is ALSO driving a car inside movie theatres to promote #LiloAndStitch! Top tier marketing

Tickets for Disney’s Lilo & Stitch are currently on sale. The movie stars newcomer Maia Kealoha as Lilo, Sydney Agudong as Lilo’s older sister Nani, Zach Galifianakis as Jumba, Billy Magnussen as Pleakley, Hannah Waddingham as the Grand Councilwoman, and Courtney B. Vance as Cobra Bubbles.

Chris Sanders will return as the voice of Stitch. Sanders is not only the original voice of Stitch, but he also conceived the original story and wrote the original film!

