Unsavory Acts Already Reported at Universal’s Epic Park, ‘Harry Potter’ Ride at Risk

In two weeks, the Central Florida theme park landscape will change forever.

Universal Epic Universe will soon join Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure, and Universal Volcano Bay Water Theme Park as part of the expanding footprint of Universal Orlando Resort. With lands featuring iconic franchises, there is one that has already been drawing big crowds during previews–but changes might be incoming already.

Universal Orlando has officially confirmed that the upcoming Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry ride at Epic Universe will utilize a virtual queue system to manage crowds. This comes after reports of a potential 10-hour standby line sparked concern among fans.

The announcement marks a pivotal move for the park, especially as excitement surges ahead of its May 22, 2025, opening. The virtual system is expected to streamline access to the ride, minimizing physical wait times while enhancing the overall guest experience.

This decision also acknowledges the massive popularity of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, where past attractions have drawn overwhelming demand. While Universal hasn’t released full technical details, the virtual queue will likely mirror the resort’s existing systems for high-demand experiences like Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure—balancing magic with practicality.

The virtual queue system has been a controversial topic for a while now, especially in the Central Florida theme park landscape. At Universal’s neighboring competitor, Walt Disney World Resort, virtual queues were in effect for a while during and after the pandemic era of operation. Attractions like Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT, and TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom all utilized the divisive protocol until recently, when Disney eradicated the virtual queue.

Located in the Ministry of Magic area at Universal Epic Universe, Universal Orlando Resort’s latest Wizarding World attraction will be a hotspot for Harry Potter and theme park enthusiasts.

“Travel by Métro-Floo from Paris to the British Ministry of Magic where Dolores Umbridge is about to stand trial,” the official webpage for the attraction reads. “Board a lift and join Harry, Ron and Hermione as you journey deep into the Ministry’s many departments. Thrilling adventure, fantastic beasts and unexplored mystery await in Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry.”

Despite there also being areas like SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, How To Train Your Dragon: Isle of Berk, and Dark Universe, the new Wizarding World location will surely be the most popular of the park–even if Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling is incredibly controversial and polarizing at present. For some, the implementation of the virtual queue system–which can be accessed at 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 6 p.m.–will be a pleasant addition, meaning guests won’t have to wait in long queues.

However, reports are surfacing claiming that unsavory acts are happening already at Universal Epic Universe, specifically in relation to Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry. According to Kenny the Pirate, guests are not required to reveal how many are in their party when securing virtual queue access for the e-ticket attraction. That means, that a party of two, if they wanted, could secure four virtual queue passes for the ride, for example.

While the outlet states some guests have been distributing their extra passes to other guests in a gesture of goodwill, the opposite is apparently also true. The report explains that some guests are scalping the virtual queue passes, selecting more than they need, and selling them to other unlucky guests for $20-$50. We do not have confirmation that this is happening, but as the footfall increases at Epic Universe, it will be interesting to see if more reports of this unsavory behavior surface, and if Universal Orlando Resort will do anything to curb it.

Interestingly, during the final week of previews, Universal will close the marquee Harry Potter ride, seemingly for refurbishment ahead of the grand opening. The closure will run from May 10 through May 17.

Epic Universe is due to open to the general public on May 22. However, access to the park has been allowed for certain groups since early March. At the beginning of March, Universal team members were granted visits to Epic Universe with Universal Annual Passholders and hotel guests being welcomed from April 17.

The arrival of Epic Universe is just the first of many major developments at the Comcast-owned Universal Destinations and Experiences. In the coming years, Universal will expand its reach across the United States, with the new Universal Kids Resort in Frisco, Texas, and horror-themed Universal Horror Unleashed in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Further afield, the first Universal theme park will be opened in Bedfordshire, United Kingdom. The company is said to be developing lands themed to blockbuster franchises like James Bond and The Lord of the Rings. Surprisingly, Universal UK is reportedly not going to include any Wizarding World areas, despite the Harry Potter franchise being a British creation.

Many have wondered if The Walt Disney Company would bring a resort to the United Kingdom, but with Disneyland Paris not far away (and undergoing a significant multi-billion euro expansion), the House of Mouse doesn’t seem to have any plans to bring a castle park to the nation. In a surprising development, Disney announced the creation of its seventh theme park resort in Abu Dhabi–the first Disney park in the Middle East.

How do you feel about the potential of scalpers at Universal Epic Universe? Does it make you worried about your trip? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!