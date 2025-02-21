Universal Drops Huge Shell Shocker Announcement—How Will Disney React?

The future of family-friendly theme park entertainment is coming to life as Universal confirms the themed lands for its upcoming brand-new Universal theme park, pulling ahead of Disney Parks nationally and perhaps internationally.

Here’s what we know about this breaking news.

Universal Pulls Ahead with New Theme Park Expansions

Universal is making bold moves in the theme park industry, pulling ahead of Disney both globally and nationally with its latest major announcements. While Disney Parks have long dominated the family vacation market, Universal is quickly expanding its footprint with new and innovative destinations.

The company recently confirmed the Universal Kids Resort in Frisco, Texas, joining the lineup of upcoming major projects like Universal Horror Unleashed in Las Vegas, opening in August 2025, and the highly anticipated Epic Universe, set to debut in May 2025 at Universal Orlando Resort.

These aggressive expansions signal Universal’s intent to compete on a whole new level, offering a diverse range of attractions that cater to multiple demographics.

Universal Confirms Themed Lands for New Universal Kids Resort in Texas

The future of family-friendly theme park entertainment is coming to life as Universal confirms the themed lands for its upcoming Universal Kids Resort in Frisco, Texas. Set to open in 2026, this groundbreaking park will feature six immersive lands inspired by some of the most beloved franchises from Illumination, DreamWorks, Nickelodeon, and Jurassic World.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Opening 2026 in Frisco, Texas, Universal Kids Resort. This first-of-a-kind resort is specifically designed and developed for families with young children. Universal Kids Resort is the place where kids rule the day. – @universalkidstx on X

JUST ANNOUNCED: Opening 2026 in Frisco, Texas, Universal Kids Resort. This first-of-a-kind resort is specifically designed and developed for families with young children. Universal Kids Resort is the place where kids rule the day. Learn more: https://t.co/JsLW7yq2nv pic.twitter.com/2EnVdxN6Yf — Universal Kids Resort (@universalkidstx) February 21, 2025

This new park concept aims to create an unforgettable experience for younger guests and families while maintaining the high standards of immersive storytelling and attractions that Universal Parks & Resorts are known for. Alongside these exciting themed areas, Universal has announced a 300-room on-site hotel, ensuring guests can fully immerse themselves in the magic of the resort.

Each of the six announced lands will bring iconic characters and worlds to life through interactive experiences, rides, and attractions tailored for children and families. Let’s break down what’s in store.

All New Lands Confirmed

1. DreamWorks’ Shrek

Shrek fans will step into the legendary ogre’s swamp, where guests can stomp, play, and laugh in a whimsical playground designed by none other than Shrek himself. This area promises an engaging mix of interactive elements, making it an ideal stop for younger adventurers.

2. Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants

It’s always the Best Day Ever in Bikini Bottom! Visitors will join SpongeBob, Patrick, Squidward, and other fan-favorite characters as they explore the underwater world of SpongeBob SquarePants. Expect colorful set pieces, playful attractions, and possibly a Krabby Patty or two!

3. Illumination’s Minions

What happens when an idyllic vacation retreat is overrun by mischievous Minions? Mayhem! In this attraction, the lovable yellow Minions attempt to control their wilder Purple Minion counterparts, resulting in water-soaked fun and unpredictable excitement.

4. Jurassic World – Camp Cretaceous

Dinosaur lovers will embark on an educational and interactive journey inspired by the animated Netflix series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous. Guests will have the chance to come face-to-face with dinosaurs in new and thrilling ways, reinforcing Universal’s legacy of immersive prehistoric adventures.

5. DreamWorks’ Trolls

Get ready for the most glitter-filled and colorful celebration yet! This land will transport guests into a lively Trolls-themed music festival, featuring fun rides, engaging performances, and an explosion of vibrant colors.

6. DreamWorks’ Puss in Boots

Step into the world of Del Mar, where Puss in Boots is hosting a festive kitty adoption drive. Guests can enjoy sideshow games, themed rides, and festive food, all inspired by the swashbuckling feline’s legendary adventures.

Park Hub: DreamWorks’ Gabby’s Dollhouse

The central hub of the park will be a rest and recharge area, featuring interactive play zones, shaded lawns, and a fully immersive retail experience where families can meet characters from Gabby’s Dollhouse.

What This Means for Universal and Theme Park Guests

The Universal Kids Resort marks a bold shift in Universal’s strategy by focusing exclusively on younger audiences. While Universal Parks have long been known for thrilling attractions geared toward older children and adults, this new venture leans heavily into family-friendly entertainment.

Here’s why this is significant:

Expanding Universal’s Reach : This park gives Universal a competitive edge in the family vacation market , appealing to parents with younger children who might otherwise favor Walt Disney World’s offerings.

: This park gives Universal a competitive edge in the , appealing to parents with younger children who might otherwise favor Walt Disney World’s offerings. A Unique Park Model : Unlike Universal’s traditional large-scale parks, Universal Kids Resort is a more intimate, highly themed experience , prioritizing ease of access and comfort for families.

: Unlike Universal’s traditional large-scale parks, is a more , prioritizing ease of access and comfort for families. A Potential Expansion Model: If successful, this resort could serve as a blueprint for future regional Universal parks, making themed entertainment more accessible beyond Florida and California.

Final Thoughts: A Game-Changer for Family Vacations?

With the confirmation of these exciting themed lands, it’s clear that Universal Kids Resort is shaping up to be a must-visit destination for families. Featuring top-tier intellectual properties, immersive storytelling, and a family-friendly focus, this new park could reshape the landscape of children’s theme park entertainment.

As the park gears up for its 2026 opening, all eyes will be on Frisco, Texas, to see how Universal executes this ambitious vision. Will it become a beloved new fixture in the theme park industry? If Universal’s track record is any indication, the answer is a resounding yes.

Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting new chapter in Universal’s theme park legacy!