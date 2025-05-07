Disney Goes All in on $60 Billion Investment, Seventh Theme Park Resort Officially Announced

The Walt Disney Company has come out of the gates strong ahead of its upcoming earnings call.

In recent years, Disney executives have been vocal about the billion-dollar investment in its theme parks and resorts—and that is now clearer than ever. In addition to updates at locations like Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, and Disneyland Paris, Disney will now unleash its seventh theme park resort.

While fans have been clamoring for a fifth gate at Walt Disney World Resort for ages, that will have to wait–at least for the time being. On May 7, The Walt Disney Company officially announced Disney Abu Dhabi.

In a move that’s sure to send shockwaves through the theme park world, The Walt Disney Company is officially setting its sights on the Middle East. Teaming up with Miral, the company behind some of Abu Dhabi’s most immersive destinations, Disney has announced plans to bring a groundbreaking resort to Yas Island.

Positioned along the waterfront of this already iconic entertainment hub, the upcoming Disney destination promises to be nothing short of monumental. With its central location bridging the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe, Yas Island is primed to become a global magnet for Disney fans, tourists, and thrill-seekers alike. While specific details remain under wraps, the promise of a Disney theme park in the UAE marks a major expansion for the House of Mouse—and one that could redefine what fans can expect from a Disney experience outside the U.S. and Asia.

“Abu Dhabi is a place where heritage meets innovation, where we preserve our past while designing the future,” His Excellency Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman at Miral, explained via a Disney press release. “The collaboration between Abu Dhabi and Disney demonstrates the remarkable results of combining visionary leadership and creative excellence. What we are creating with Disney in Abu Dhabi is a whole new world of imagination — an experience that will inspire generations across the region and the world, creating magical moments and memories that families will treasure forever.”

On the new addition, Bob Iger said:

“As our seventh theme park destination, it will rise from this land in spectacular fashion, blending contemporary architecture with cutting edge technology to offer guests deeply immersive entertainment experiences in unique and modern ways. Disneyland Abu Dhabi will be authentically Disney and distinctly Emirati – an oasis of extraordinary Disney entertainment at this crossroads of the world that will bring to life our timeless characters and stories in many new ways and will become a source of joy and inspiration for the people of this vast region to enjoy for generations to come.”

As for Josh D’Amaro, Disney Experiences chief and potential successor to Bob Iger, he said: “Our resort in Abu Dhabi will be the most advanced and interactive destination in our portfolio. The location of our park is incredibly unique – anchored by a beautiful waterfront – which will allow us to tell our stories in completely new ways.”

This definitely shows Disney is putting its money where its mouth is after Bob Iger’s recent comments about “turbocharging” the theme park brand. “Last year we talked about our plans to turbocharge growth in this segment through strategic investments,” he said at a shareholders meeting via Bloomberg. “Right now, we have more projects underway around the world than at any time in our history.”

It was in late 2023 that Disney revealed its 10-year plan:

The Walt Disney Company is developing plans to accelerate and expand investment in its Parks, Experiences and Products segment to nearly double capital expenditures over the course of approximately 10 years to roughly $60 billion, including by investing in expanding and enhancing domestic and international parks and cruise line capacity.

The arrival of Disney Abu Dhabi firmly shows that Disney is pushing further afield when it comes to its resort and guest experiences. Only time will tell how this new resort comes to life–and what Intellectual Property will be featured.

How do you feel about this major new addition to Disney’s theme park resort portfolio? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!