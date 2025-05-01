Universal Just Gave Passholders Two New Reasons to Visit Right Now

Universal Orlando is handing out a magnet and a button to Annual Passholders this month—but let’s be real, this isn’t just a fun little giveaway. It feels like another bold move in Universal’s ongoing campaign to go head-to-head with Disney and maybe, just maybe, do it better. With Epic Universe inching closer and closer, these Passholder perks are more than just cute collectibles. They’re part of a larger strategy to position Universal as the cooler, more connected alternative for theme park fans.

It’s Not Just a Button. It’s a Signal.

The first giveaway? A sleek Stardust Racers button inspired by the new coaster coming to Epic Universe. At first glance, it’s just a circular pin with comets zooming through the galaxy. But dig a little deeper, and you’ll find that the design is laced with nostalgia. There’s a poetic tribute on the back to Dueling Dragons, a beloved coaster that once twisted through Islands of Adventure before being closed in 2017.

The callback isn’t subtle. Universal knows its audience. Disney often banks on nostalgia, and Universal’s doing the same—only it’s tapping into a different generation’s memories. This isn’t just a ride preview or promo. It’s emotional. It’s storytelling. And best of all? It’s free to Passholders. No strings. No upcharges.

The button is part of a five-part series celebrating Epic Universe’s themed lands, which means Universal is playing the long game here. They want people talking. They want you to collect them. They want you to plan your visits around these release dates. Sound familiar? It should—because Disney’s built an empire around that kind of anticipation.

Then There’s the Magnet—And It Bites (in a Good Way)

Just in time for the 50th anniversary of Jaws (1975), Universal also dropped a special UOAP magnet. And yes, it’s pretty perfect. Designed with a red-and-white border and a watery backdrop, the magnet boldly features a bite-taken-out-of-it life ring for the “O” in “UOAP” and a shark fin rising from the “A.”

The UOAP Stardust Racers button and Jaws magnet are now available! Passholders can pick these up at the Tonight Shop and the UOAP Lounge! pic.twitter.com/v805mRK64G — HHNSpeculationMatt (@SpeculationMatt) May 1, 2025

But again, there’s more going on here than just clever design. Jaws has a deep legacy at Universal, and while the ride is long gone—replaced by Diagon Alley—Universal never misses a chance to honor the classics. Tribute Stores, parade floats, retro merch, and now this magnet all show that Universal isn’t just chasing the future. They’re curating their past. That’s something Disney used to do flawlessly. Now? It feels like Universal’s wearing that crown.

And let’s not forget: Universal’s offering this magnet for free. No need to buy a $150 Lightning Lane to skip the line and pick it up. Just show your pass at the UOAP Lounge in Islands of Adventure or The Tonight Shop in Studios and it’s yours. While Disney is charging $400+ for a hotel night and handing out “limited time” buttons only if you check in at concierge, Universal is saying, “Come get yours. You earned it.”

Why These Giveaways Matter

It’d be easy to brush this off as a simple bit of passholder appreciation. But the timing, the branding, and the style of these perks all feel like Universal is going for something bigger: brand loyalty. They’re building their Epic Universe narrative brick by brick, button by button, magnet by magnet. And they’re doing it by looking like the anti-Disney in all the right ways.

While Disney fans are navigating crowd calendars, Universal is keeping it simple: “You have a pass? Here’s a cool gift. No catch.”

These giveaways also encourage repeat visits during Bonus Benefits season (May 1-22), and keep guests excited through May 31, when the button disappears. Smart? Absolutely. Disney mastered the art of making fans obsess over FOMO. Universal is learning fast—and they’re not afraid to flex it.

Universal’s Version of Magic

There’s an emerging vibe at Universal that says, “We know what fans want.” It’s less rigid, more fun, and honestly, a little rebellious. They’re not just adding rides. They’re building moments. They’re weaving history and nostalgia into marketing that doesn’t feel like marketing. And they’re giving you something to walk away with—literally.

And let’s be honest: it feels like Universal is quietly—and confidently—saying, “We can do what Disney does. Only… we’re going to do it with fewer rules, fewer fees, and more fun.”

Between these themed giveaways, a new park about to change the game, and a fanbase that’s growing more loyal with each surprise, Universal’s strategy is clear. They’re not just trying to keep up. They’re trying to redefine what it means to be a theme park brand in 2025.