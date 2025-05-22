Travelers Say “Ok” to Disney World’s $229 Upcharge, Event Completely Sold Out

Travelers don’t seem too upset with Disney World’s record-high prices, as one date has sold out completely for the resort’s upcoming Halloween event.

Holidays are one of the biggest ways travelers can add some magic to their Disney vacation, with Walt Disney World celebrating several special events throughout the year. While Christmas and New Year’s Eve tend to be the most popular, Halloween is also a huge time for Walt Disney World, with the parks getting spooky makeovers and all kinds of limited-time treats for guests to enjoy.

Of course, spending Halloween at Walt Disney World comes at a cost, with 2025 being the most expensive year yet. However, guests don’t seem to mind the high price point, with one date now completely sold out.

Tickets for Halloween Night at Walt Disney World Sold Out

Halloween night is now completely sold out for Disney World’s Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. The tickets were available for mere hours before selling out, with October 31, 2025, now unavailable to book. Halloween is typically the most popular night of Disney World’s annual spook-filled event, though the holiday lies on a Friday this year, likely making it even more popular.

While Halloween may still seem a long way away, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party kicks off in just a few months on August 15. While guests can count on there being special events, music, attractions, and treats, this year’s Halloween party also includes a big price hike.

Disney World released pricing for its upcoming Halloween party earlier this May. Tickets range between $119 and $229, with the top number representing an increase of $30 over 2024’s event. The price hike certainly came as a shock to fans, though with the October 31 date already selling out, it’s clear travelers are still saying “yes” to Disney World.

Disney’s Halloween party isn’t the only event seeing price hikes, as actual park tickets will also increase in 2025.

In addition to price increases, guests also have more ways of spending their money than ever before. In 2024, Disney rolled out Lightning Lane, the latest iteration of its paid “skip-the-line” tool. Previously, guests could purchase a service known as Disney Genie+, which grew to become one of Disney’s most controversial theme park inventions yet.

Despite this controversy, Genie+ was heavily used by guests. For a price that varied daily, guests could purchase Genie+, allowing them to book three attraction return times. Once these return times were completed, guests could book more reservations.

While popular, Disney ditched the Genie+ service and branding in 2024, simplifying the system into Lightning Lane Multi-Pass and Lightning Lane Single-Pass. Multi-Pass works just like Genie+, allowing guests to make three reservations at a time.

Single-Pass is simply an à la carte option, allowing guests to book one ride or attraction individually.

In fairness, Disney World has introduced several special deals and timed offers that guests can use to save on their vacations. These include free admission to Disney’s two water parks, Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach (with a big catch, of course), as well as other special offers.

