Disney Bows to Trump’s New Deportation Order, Theme Park Operations Impacted

Disney World has suspended dozens of migrant workers following a new Supreme Court ruling.

The Walt Disney Company has begun notifying Florida-based employees that their jobs will be terminated following a Supreme Court decision that allows the Trump administration to revoke protections for Venezuelan immigrants. Disney sent out the notice in an email on Tuesday, stating that employees under temporary protected status (TPS) had been placed on 30-day unpaid leave effective May 20.

According to internal communication viewed by Bloomberg, workers who are unable to provide a new valid work authorization by the end of the leave will be terminated.

One Venezuelan employee with TPS was reportedly turned away from the premises after showing up for work on Tuesday.

“As we sort out the complexities of this situation, we have placed affected employees on leave with benefits to ensure they are not in violation of the law,” Disney stated in an email. “We are committed to protecting the health, safety, and well-being of all our employees and their families, and our HR and legal teams assist employees who may be navigating changing immigration policies and how they could impact them or their families.”

According to Disney, this new ruling affects roughly 45 workers.

This change by Disney comes after the Supreme Court decided to allow the Trump administration to end legal protections for Venezuelans under TPS. This decision lets the Department of Homeland Security cancel an extension to TPS that was put into place by the Biden administration. It’s estimated that this move will affect over half of the 600,000 Venezuelans currently covered under the program.

The Walt Disney Company is Florida’s largest employer, with Walt Disney World featuring an incredibly diverse workforce. This rings especially true for Disney’s EPCOT theme park, specifically in World Showcase, which offers guests the chance to explore and engage with authentic, bite-sized versions of countries like Italy, France, Norway, and Mexico.

Going the extra mile, Disney World hires workers from their respective countries, though the company may face difficulties doing so in the future if Trump’s team continues to crack down on temporary protections, travel and work visas, and other immigration policies.

The story doesn’t end here, however, as a federal Judge in California is set to challenge the Trump administration’s plans to end protections for Venezuelans. U.S. District Judge Ed Chen called the government’s rationale “lacking in evidentiary support.”

In total, about 360,000 people in Florida live with TPS status, over half of whom are from Venezuela.

Stay tuned here for all updates on The Walt Disney Company.