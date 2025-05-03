The Most-Hated Rides in Walt Disney World Explained

Here’s a list of some of the most hated rides at Walt Disney World.

The Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, houses one of the world’s most beloved collections of classic rides and roller coasters. From slow-moving boat rides like “it’s a small world” and Pirates of the Caribbean to exhilarating thrill rides like Expedition Everest and TRON Lightcycle / Run, there’s practically no end in sight to all of the amazing experiences that await inside Disney’s four Florida theme parks.

However, even “The Most Magical Place on Earth” has seen its fair share of duds over the years, with certain rides and attractions being more popular and beloved than others. Let’s take a look at some of Disney World’s most hated attractions.

Magic Carpets of Aladdin

We’ve talked many times about Magic Carpets of Aladdin, so much so that putting it on this list feels unfair. But make no mistake, this is one of the most skipped rides by diehard fans at Walt Disney World. With time being just as valuable as money (maybe even more so) in Disney, guests will want to make great use of it. Magic Kingdom is a daunting theme park filled with dozens of things to ride, food to try, and characters to meet, making stretching time a top priority.

This is exactly why Magic Carpets of Aladdin is on this list, as it offers very little fun or originality. Magic Kingdom is home to three spinner-style rides, with Magic Carpets being the least innovative and fun. Dumbo the Flying Elephant, while also not very thrilling, is a staple of the Disney parks and is likely one of the first ride guests think of when planning a Disney trip.

The other spinner ride is Astro Orbiter, and while not impressive visually or thematically, the ride does take guests several dozen feet in the air, giving it an edge over both Dumbo and Aladdin.

Mission: SPACE

Disney is a company known for its innovation, something that can be observed throughout each of its four Florida theme parks. However, some projects turn out better than others, with Mission: SPACE feeling quite dated even on its “launch” day. Designed to be an immersive experience evoking real-life NASA training missions, Mission: SPACE uses a number of ride systems to convince guests they are actually flying through space.

The attraction’s actual feeling is quite good, producing a total of 2.5 Gs. However, most guests find everything else about it to be lackluster. It doesn’t help that Mission: SPACE replaced Horizons, which is widely considered to be one of Disney’s best theme park rides ever.

We can’t say Mission: SPACE isn’t fun, but it certainly isn’t for everybody, with the ride rarely seeing wait times of over 30 minutes. Simply put, Mission: SPACE feels like an attraction meant for a park not owned by Disney.

Kali River Rapids

Another attraction we’ve talked about many times here at Inside the Magic, Kali River Rapids, has its heart in the right place. Equipped with excellent attention to detail, impressive effects, and one of the most unique ride systems in Disney World, Kali River Rapids has all the parts of a great ride.

Unfortunately, this attraction is less than the sum of its parts. A water raft ride, Kali River Rapids seeks to both entertain and educate, sending guests down a path of destruction (literally). During their rapids journey, guests see the consequences of deforestation and bad industrial practices, leaving the would-be jungle barren and empty.

Guests make a turn before plunging down a large hill, where they coast along the rapids for a little while. All in all, Kali River Rapids is about 4 minutes long—not that short, but certainly not as long as other Disney World attractions.

What makes this ride hated is that it has the potential to completely soak its riders, something likely not desired by the majority of those visiting Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Walking around wet all day can be a miserable experience, especially when you factor in the humidity that Florida can bring in. Kali River Rapids is worth a dip, but we understand why it ranks at the bottom of the list for many.

Journey Into Imagination with Figment

This one is likely to stir up the comment section, but we don’t care because we speak the truth. While bright and colorful, Journey Into Imagination feels decades past its prime and is currently one of the most disappointing attractions in Walt Disney World.

The original version of this ride, simply called Journey Into Imagination, opened in 1983 and quickly became a classic among Disney fans. The ride was praised for its immersive details and colorful characters, including the purple imaginary dragon we now know as Figment. However, the attraction underwent changes, eventually transforming into the ride we know today, Journey Into Imagination with Figment.

Things get especially bad for the ride when taking a look at what else EPCOT has to offer, with the park now being home to what is perhaps Disney’s best coaster to date, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

All the pieces of a good ride are there: cool effects, catchy music, and a lovable main character, but Figment is a disappointment from end to end, pelting guests with loud sounds and obnoxious smells. The ride felt cheap when it reopened back in 2002, a feeling that has only grown over the years.

Disney knows Figment isn’t the best it can be, as it has been teasing overhauls and updates over the years. However, nothing has formally been announced for Figment, leaving that attraction’s fate up in the air for now. We hope that one day, Figment will return to its rightful place as one of EPCOT’s best attractions.

Tomorrowland Speedway

Last on our list but certainly not the best, Tomorrowland Speedway feels like an attraction decades past its prime. Intended to be a fun way to let kids get behind the wheel of their own car, this loud, gas-guzzling experience is more of an eyesore than anything truly fun.

What makes it worse is that the Speedway takes up prime real estate inside Magic Kingdom’s Tomorrowland, land that could presumably be used for newer, better experiences. Some had even hoped the Speedway would be demolished as Disney worked to build TRON Lightcycle / Run, which rests just feet away.

However, the Speedway is still up and running, causing headaches and sunburns on a daily basis. We’re not arguing this ride isn’t fun, because it is. Kids getting a chance to drive their first “car” is an unforgettable and magical experience. However, for everyone else, Tomorrowland Speedway could likely vanish, and most wouldn’t notice.

At the end of the day, Disney World is a fun place to be, no matter what guests happen to be doing. A bad day in Disney World is still better than a good day anywhere else, with all attractions having their place. But there’s no denying certain areas of the resort could use some TLC.

Do you agree with our list?