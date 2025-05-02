Disney World Confirms Closure and Makeover of One of Its Newest Park Facilities

One of the newest areas to open in Walt Disney World will be closing soon, the resort confirms.

Things are always changing at Walt Disney World, with the resort opening up new rides, attractions, restaurants, and other experiences on a fairly frequent basis. Big things are on the horizon for Walt Disney World in the coming years, with Disney set to embark on a massive revitalization project for its Florida theme parks.

However, guests also have a fun new limited-time event to look forward to, with Disney World announcing Goofy will be taking over one of the resort’s newest locations.

Goofy To Lead New Limited-Time Event at CommuniCore Hall at EPCOT

CommuniCore Hall will close on May 12 in preparation for a Goofy-themed takeover, Disney World has confirmed. When CommuniCore Hall reopens on May 27, guests will be able to enjoy DJ-led dance parties as well as a variety of games.

CommuniCore Hall is one of the newest locations to open at EPCOT, officially joining the park in June 2024. Designed as a space that can be used for a number of different experiences and activities, reception to CommuniCore Hall has been mixed, with some fans pushing back on its “corporate” and “sterile” look. However, Disney has found its footing over the last year, with this special Goofy-themed makeover being the latest way it will use its CommuniCore Hall space.

Upgrades are happening all around Walt Disney World, with Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom set to receive some of the biggest changes.

EPCOT has undergone a significant transformation over the last few years, with the park looking and feeling quite different in 2025 than it once did.

Not only is EPCOT equipped with several new locations, but the park boasts one of the highest-rated roller coasters in Walt Disney World: Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. Blending Disney innovation with the world of Marvel Comics, this wild adventure takes guests on a mission alongside the ragtag crew known as the Guardians of the Galaxy as they try to thwart an ancient evil from wiping away time itself.

The story doesn’t matter as much as the actual on-ride experience, which has been cited as one of the best roller coasters, not just in Disney World but in all of Florida, competing against other instant-classics like Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure and Jurassic World VelociCoaster, both of which reside at Universal Orlando just a few dozen miles away.

What are your thoughts on CommuniCore Hall at EPCOT?