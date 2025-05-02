End of an Era: More Theme Parks on the Chopping Block After Final Closure at Six Flags

Last year’s merger between Six Flags and Cedar Fair was long theorized to be a catalyst for mass theme park sales and closures. Now, it seems like that prediction is finally coming true.

Six Flags has confirmed the official closure of Six Flags America. The news came yesterday, along with confirmation that its water park, Hurricane Harbor, will also cease operations.

“As part of our comprehensive review of our park portfolio, we have determined that Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor are not a strategic fit with the company’s long-term growth plan,” Six Flags said CEO Richard A. Zimmerman. The park is slated to close for good on November 2, 2025.

He added: “This was a difficult decision, and we recognize the impact it will have on our Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor park associates and guests. We are grateful to our park associates who work hard to create lifelong memories for our guests, and Six Flags is committed to supporting all impacted associates through the closure process at the end of this year.”

Six Flags America, located in Maryland just outside Washington, D.C., traces its roots to 1974, when it opened as The Largo Wildlife Preserve. Originally conceived as a drive-through safari experience, it was reimagined several times throughout the 1980s and 1990s. Under new ownership, it transformed into Wild World and later Adventure World, gradually replacing animal exhibits with thrill rides and water attractions. In 1999, the park was acquired by Six Flags and rebranded as Six Flags America. The new era brought a slate of high-profile roller coasters and a DC Comics-themed section, solidifying its place in the regional amusement landscape. Despite its modest size compared to flagship Six Flags properties, it has remained a key family destination in the Mid-Atlantic. It’s currently home to the world’s third-oldest wooden roller coaster, Wild One, which was once known as Giant Coaster. What’s Next After Six Flags America Closure?

The land will apparently be sold as a redevelopment opportunity. However, this isn’t expected to be the last big closure for Six Flags. The group has made no secret of the fact that it’s reevaluating its portfolio and shuttering the parks that aren’t up to scratch (AKA, presumably not making enough money).

Six Flags itself explicitly referenced its “ongoing portfolio optimization program” in the statement confirming Six Flags America’s closure. Fans have long theorized which parks are up on the chopping block.

“The Six Flags America closure is just the beginning,” said one X, formerly known as Twitter, user. “If you think your home park is safe under Cedar Fair/Six Flags Inc., keep dreaming. This is a hostile takeover with a smile.”

It’s easy to guess which parks are safe, judging by recent Six Flags investments. The likes of Knott’s Berry Farm, Six Flags Magic Mountain, Carowinds, Canada’s Wonderland, Six Flags Great America, Six Flags Great Adventure, Six Flags Over Texas, and Six Flags Mexico have all received – or are set to receive – some degree of TLC in the coming months or years, whether that’s new rides or anniversary celebrations.

Still, even recent investment is no assurance of survival. Six Flags America unveiled its newest land, SteamTown, in June 2024 to mark its 25th anniversary. Shutting down the park barely a year later sends a clear message: not even new attractions can shield a park from the chopping block.