End of an Era? Rumors Say World’s Tallest Coaster Closes Tomorrow

Is the world’s tallest roller coaster really closing for good tomorrow? Here’s what we know so far.

Six Flags theme parks are home to multiple record-breaking roller coasters, but few are as iconic as Kingda Ka. Located at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey, the ride currently holds the title of the tallest roller coaster in the world.

Standing at a towering 456 feet, this strata coaster (the second of its kind in the world) propels riders at an astonishing 128 mph, reaching top speed in just 3.5 seconds.

When it first opened in 2005, it was also the fastest roller coaster in the world, but this title was later snatched by Formula Rossa at Ferrari World in Abu Dhabi (although, considering the fact the latter has been mysteriously closed for nearly a year now, this title has technically defected back to Kingda Ka for now). As of 2025, it will also no longer be the tallest coaster in the world with the opening of Falcons Flight (which will be 100 ft taller than Kingda Ka) at Six Flags Qiddiya.

Ongoing Issues with Kingda Ka

Though celebrated by thrillseekers, Kingda Ka has faced its share of challenges. Just a month after its grand opening, a failed bolt forced the replacement of its launch cable. The malfunction also strained several brake fins, which Six Flags didn’t have in stock. With additional fins ordered, Kingda Ka underwent rigorous testing before finally reopening on August 4.

Four years later, Kingda Ka took a direct hit from lightning, sustaining major damage that shut it down for three months. Then, in August 2011, the coaster sustained unspecified damage just before Hurricane Irene swept through. Six Flags Great Adventure remained closed, and while it’s unclear if the storm caused further harm, the damage was severe enough to keep Kingda Ka offline. It finally roared back to life eight months later, just in time for the 2012 season.

Then, in July 2012, a young guest was hospitalized after being struck by a bird while riding the strata coaster. In 2019, Six Flags and Intamin (the ride’s manufacturer) were sued over claims that tall riders could be subjected to “extreme speed and torquing forces” and that Kingda Ka’s harnesses could also cause injuries.

Most recently, in June 2023, Kingda Ka’s launch cable snapped, which once again damaged its brake fins. Fortunately, nobody was injured, but the ride was forced to close for repairs before reopening later that same month.

Is Six Flags Giving Up on Kingda Ka?

Kingda Ka’s history is undeniably checkered with issues, but is that enough to make Six Flags give up on the ride for good?

Lately, rumors have been brewing online that the park is closing the strata coaster in the near future. These rumors have heated up in the past few weeks, with some claiming that the ride is actually scheduled to close for good tomorrow, November 10.

kingda ka is having its final day of operations ever this sunday. go ride, go celebrate the engineering marvel that it is. say your goodbyes, i already did pic.twitter.com/vKMTS8spRN — sarah (@sarahfromcs) November 8, 2024

It’s important to note that Six Flags has yet to make any official statement regarding Kingda Ka’s future. Given its iconic status in the theme park world, it’s hard to believe the ride would be quietly retired without fanfare. In the past, parks have turned the closure of similarly famous attractions into major events, complete with farewell parties, limited-edition merchandise, and much more.

You also have to consider the fact that if Six Flags closed Kingda Ka, it would also have to close Zumanjoro: Drop of Doom, the drop tower attached to the coaster’s centerpiece. To close one ride without warning is unlikely, but to shutter two seems outright impossible.

And yet, there’s a portion of the coaster community that’s utterly convinced that Kingda Ka is on its way out. There have also been negative rumblings that Six Flags, in the wake of its merger with Cedar Fair, is looking at slimming down its theme park portfolio.

This Kingda Ka thing is seriously one of the most bizarre situations I can ever remember in the theme park industry. Has there ever been a major rumor like this where it seems like nobody 100% knows for sure what's going to happen? — Cole (@ParkProsCole) November 8, 2024

At its first quarterly earnings report, it outlined a long-range plan called “Project Accelerate,” which will include a “comprehensive review of the portfolio to evaluate the potential divestiture of non-core assets to help reduce leverage.” In other words, there’s a chance that the group could axe the assets that aren’t currently serving them from a financial perspective.

Unsurprisingly, this has sparked fears that theme park closures are on the way. While Six Flags has since stressed that it has no current plans to do such a thing, it also said that it has plans for “additional cost savings across the portfolio.” Whether or not these plans include axing Kingda Ka—a ride that, considering its intensity and complexity, is likely very pricey to maintain—remains to be seen.

Would you miss Kingda Ka?