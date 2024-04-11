World’s Fastest Roller Coaster Mysteriously Closed For Months, U.S. Unofficially Reclaims Title

The world’s fastest roller coaster, Formula Rossa, has closed without explanation, meaning the title now technically belongs to a different theme park – at least for the time being.

There are hundreds of theme parks across the globe, each vying to make their mark on the avid parkgoer community. While the likes of Disney and Universal focus on immersive, unique storytelling experiences, other theme parks – such as the Six Flags-type parks of the world – are more interested in luring in guests via record-breaking attractions.

Over the years, we’ve seen plenty of roller coasters claim to shatter speed, height, and length records. At present, a single roller coaster is under construction at Six Flags Qiddiya in Saudi Arabia that hopes to take all three titles. Falcon’s Flight will allegedly reach top speeds of 156mph (251km/h), feature a drop of 640 feet, and span 2.6 miles when it opens at some point in late 2024.

In the meantime, the world’s fastest coaster is located not too far away in Abu Dhabi’s Ferrari World. Formula Rossa debuted in 2010, overtaking Six Flags Great Adventure’s Kingda Ka with a top speed of 149.1 mph (240 km/h). The attraction hits this speed in 4.9 seconds, with riders forced to wear eye protection for the duration of the ride to protect them from dust and other airborne particles.

Theme park and Formula One enthusiasts alike travel from across the world to experience Formula Rossa for themselves. However, for the past few months, Formula Rossa has been mysteriously off-limits, with parkgoers noting its closure as far back as January 2024.

As per the Ferrari World website, the only update on the attraction is a notice that reads, “Formula Rossa is unavailable until further notice.” This closure notice is not listed under the park’s planned refurbishments. On X (formerly known as Twitter), the park’s only statement in regards to the closure is that it “currently [doesn’t] have information on the reopening date for Formula Rossa.”

Hello! We appreciate your interest. we currently don't have information on the reopening date for Formula Rossa. Please stay tuned to our website and social media channels for updates. Thank you for your patience and understanding! — Ferrari World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi (@FerrariWorldAD) March 29, 2024

Fortunately, there are plenty of other high-speed attractions to enjoy at the park in the meantime. Ferrari World is also home to Mission Ferrari (an immersive coaster with a firm place in this writer’s top five rides of all time), Flying Aces (which boasts the world’s tallest loop), and the dueling coaster Fiorano GT Challenge.

With Formula Rossa now closed for three months, that means the title for the world’s fastest coaster has – at least temporarily – shifted back over to the U.S. Kingda Ka is the fastest operating coaster on the planet right now, reaching a top speed of 128 mph (206 km/h).

The past year hasn’t exactly been smooth for Kingda Ka, either. In June 2023, the attraction experienced a snapped launch cable while guests were aboard the ride. While there were no injuries, Kingda Ka briefly closed for inspections and reopened at the end of the same month.

