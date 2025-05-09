‘That’s So Raven’ Star’s Serious Health Diagnosis Sparks GoFundMe Support from Fans

Fans of That’s So Raven are coming together in full force after beloved actor Rondell Sheridan, who played Raven Baxter’s father Victor Baxter on the hit Disney Channel sitcom, shared a heartbreaking health update. The actor took to Instagram on May 7 to reveal that he has been battling severe pancreatitis, a diagnosis that has kept him hospitalized and forced him to step back from work.

In an emotional video posted to his GoFundMe account, Sheridan opened up about his health struggles while lying in a hospital bed wearing a gown. He explained that his condition had taken a more aggressive turn than he initially expected.

“On April 10th, I was on the road and got sick. Went to the hospital and they thought it was gastric. I got home on the 12th and immediately went to the hospital at North Ridge and was told it’s pancreatitis,” Sheridan shared, his voice trembling. “Tons of tests. I was in the hospital for nine days. I got released and thought I was on the road to recovery. But it was just for observation.”

The actor further revealed that his pancreas is severely inflamed, a condition that has left him unable to work for the foreseeable future.

“My pancreas is inflamed and there’s not much you can do about it but just wait for the inflammation to go down,” Sheridan said. “I didn’t realize that I was going to be and will be out of work for quite some time.”

Fans Pour Out Their Love and Support

Sheridan’s emotional message quickly resonated with his large fan base, especially those who grew up watching That’s So Raven. His portrayal of Victor Baxter, the caring and comedic father to Raven, made him a household name, and his fans have since rallied in support of the actor.

In the wake of his announcement, fans have flooded social media with messages of love, encouragement, and financial assistance. Sheridan’s fans have even begun raising funds to help the actor with his medical expenses, with many expressing their admiration for his vulnerability and openness about his health struggles. One fan wrote:

“I grew up watching that’s so raven as a child and you are my favorite Disney dad I wanted to take a moment and let you know that you are in my thoughts as you navigate through your journey with pancreatitis. I can only imagine the challenges you are facing, but I want to remind you of your incredible strength and resilience.”

The Road Ahead for Sheridan

Although Sheridan’s health condition will require significant time and care to improve, his fans’ overwhelming support has been a bright light during such a challenging period. As the actor focuses on recovery, it’s clear that the That’s So Raven community is firmly standing by him.

Rondell Sheridan’s candid video has highlighted the importance of health awareness and the strength that comes from a caring community. While it remains unclear how long his recovery will take, it’s certain that the actor is not alone in this journey. Fans and friends alike are hopeful that Sheridan will find his way to full recovery, and they are doing everything they can to ease his burdens along the way. He responded to the outpouring of donations on his GoFundMe, saying:

“First, I’d like to share that your generosity during this difficult time has left me humbled and — a surprise to most everyone — speechless. (Yeah, that’s a joke.) Honestly, I didn’t know what to expect when Isabel created my Gofundme page, but your incredible outpouring of love and support has rocked me to my soul. Thank you, thank you, thank you!”

As fans continue to rally behind him, they are reminded of the lasting impact Sheridan has made through his work on That’s So Raven and the kindness he has shown throughout his career. For updates on his recovery and how to support him, fans are encouraged to follow Sheridan’s social media accounts.