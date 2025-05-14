Texas vs. Australia: The Surprising (and Controversial) Battle for Disney’s Next Theme Park

The announcement of Disneyland Abu Dhabi sent shockwaves through the theme park world—and not just because of where it’s being built. The project has been stirring controversy since the moment Disney CEO Bob Iger made it official, with fans, critics, and even former Imagineers debating whether the United Arab Emirates was the right place for the next Disney destination.

Now that the cat’s out of the bag, attention is already shifting to a new, even more divisive conversation: Where could Disney go next? And yes, Texas and Australia are two of the loudest contenders—sparking plenty of passionate opinions.

But before we get to that, let’s talk about what’s happening in Abu Dhabi, because the details are both ambitious and—depending on who you ask—either exciting or concerning.

Disneyland Abu Dhabi: The Good, the Bad, and the Complicated

Disneyland Abu Dhabi will be Disney’s first-ever park in the Middle East, located on the shores of Yas Island. This isn’t a minor side project, either. Miral Group, the company behind Yas Island’s SeaWorld, Warner Bros. World, and Ferrari World, is footing the bill for this entire project, with Disney overseeing creative and operational design.

And while it might seem odd that Disney isn’t paying to build the park themselves, this arrangement is very similar to Tokyo Disney Resort, where the park is owned and operated by the Oriental Land Company. In essence, Disney gets a slice of the revenue without the heavy upfront investment, and Miral gets to leverage Disney’s world-class brand and characters.

But what makes Disneyland Abu Dhabi so different—perhaps controversial—is how the park will be built. According to Miral executives, the park will largely be indoors, thanks to the region’s brutal summer temperatures that can top 120 degrees Fahrenheit. This design choice isn’t exactly surprising—most of Yas Island’s theme parks are indoors—but it does present a significant challenge for Disney Imagineering, which has never had to create a castle park experience that’s mostly under a roof.

Add to that the delicate cultural balancing act Disney must pull off, blending its globally recognized storytelling with Abu Dhabi’s censorship, and you’ve got what many insiders call Disney’s most complicated project to date.

Despite the buzz, this isn’t happening overnight. Most experts peg the opening date somewhere between 2032 and 2036, with many betting on the later side given the scale, climate challenges, and staffing hurdles facing Imagineering.

Yet, even with Disneyland Abu Dhabi still years away, the conversation around what’s next is heating up—and some of the rumored locations are even more controversial.

Texas: The Lone Star State Steps Into the Spotlight

For years, Texas has been tossed around as a dream location for Disney’s next U.S. theme park. The state has the space, the tourism infrastructure, and the population density to support such a massive project. Plus, with Texas continuing to see rapid growth and welcoming policies for businesses, it seems like a logical fit.

In fact, rumors have been swirling for decades about Disney eyeing land in Texas, but nothing has ever materialized. Recently, those rumors picked up steam again when the American Heartland theme park—a privately owned project pitched as “wholesome Americana”—broke ground in Oklahoma, just north of Texas.

Many Disney fans took that as a shot across the bow, wondering if Disney might feel pressure to stake its claim in the region before others do.

Critics argue that Texas is already saturated with theme parks like Six Flags Over Texas and SeaWorld San Antonio, but Disney’s brand is on a different level. And for Disney, a park in Texas would fill a massive geographic gap between Disneyland in California and Walt Disney World in Florida.

Still, Disney has remained tight-lipped on the idea, offering no formal confirmation that Texas is even on their radar.

Australia: A Long-Awaited Dream That’s Never Come True

If Texas is the most practical, Australia is the most romanticized.

For decades, Disney fans “Down Under” have pleaded for a park on their shores, and it’s easy to see why. Australia has a strong tourism industry, a Disney-loving population, and a location that would serve as a gateway to the entire Pacific region. Yet, despite numerous rumors over the years—including whispers of land scouting in Sydney and Melbourne—nothing has ever been officially pursued by Disney.

Logistically, Australia presents challenges. The distance from Disney’s existing operations, the high costs of construction, and the country’s smaller population compared to the U.S. or China make it a harder sell from a financial standpoint.

That said, Disney’s recent emphasis on global expansion could reopen the door. Some theme park analysts have even suggested that Disneyland Abu Dhabi could serve as a blueprint for how Disney might tackle unique climates like Australia’s varied conditions. But again, all of this remains speculative, with no hard plans from Disney.

Other Contenders for the Next Disney Theme Park

While Texas and Australia dominate fan speculation, they’re far from the only places in the conversation.

South Korea has emerged as a dark horse, with Seoul quickly becoming one of the most visited cities in Asia and the government actively seeking to boost tourism with new entertainment offerings. Disney reportedly held early talks with South Korean officials years ago, but those talks fizzled. Could they be revived post-Abu Dhabi?

Brazil is another oft-mentioned location, given the massive fanbase Disney enjoys in South America. However, the country’s volatile economy and political climate have always been major stumbling blocks.

India might actually make the most sense from a business standpoint. With a growing middle class and an appetite for global entertainment, India is ripe for a major Disney project. But infrastructure, bureaucracy, and other challenges have kept Disney from making serious moves—at least so far.

Nothing Is Confirmed…Yet

Despite the buzz and rampant speculation, it’s important to remember that Disney has not confirmed any plans for a new park beyond Abu Dhabi. The company has been notoriously cautious about announcing large-scale expansions after the costly lessons of the past decade.

That means fans will have to keep dreaming—for now. Whether it’s Texas, Australia, or an entirely unexpected location, the battle for Disney’s next theme park is as much about fan wishlists as it is about cold, hard business strategy.