Disney Scraps Plans for New Outdoor Abu Dhabi Theme Park: Radical Design in Place

The Walt Disney Company’s recent announcement of a new theme park coming to Abu Dhabi has sent shockwaves through the entertainment and tourism industries. While the expansion signals a major push into the Middle East, it’s also raising eyebrows—for both practical and ethical reasons.

One logistical concern stood out immediately: how can a Disney park operate in the extreme heat of the UAE? As it turns out, the solution is clear—keep most of it indoors.

Building for the Desert

Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, CEO of Miral Group—the development firm behind multiple Yas Island destinations—shared in an interview with Dubai Eye that Disney’s forthcoming park will follow a familiar regional pattern.

“As you know, we have done all of our theme parks indoor, so Disney will be an indoor theme park,” Zaabi said.

Though preliminary concept art reveals some open-air components, insiders suggest the indoor portions of the park will be far more expansive than those in traditional Disney resorts. The project’s waterfront location will allow for creative architecture and water integration, according to Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro, who called the project “incredibly ambitious” in an interview with CNBC.

CEO Bob Iger added that while the project is still more than five years from opening, Abu Dhabi’s rapid development pace and strong financial backing could accelerate the process.

Ethical Questions Emerge Over Human Rights, Inclusivity

Beyond the climate-conscious design, Disneyland Abu Dhabi is already attracting scrutiny due to the stark contrast between Disney’s corporate messaging and the laws of the UAE.

For years, Disney has positioned itself as an advocate for inclusivity, proudly supporting LGBTQ+ rights and representation. Its theme parks have embraced Pride celebrations, included queer characters in media, and made diversity a cornerstone of its guest experience.

That’s precisely why many find the Abu Dhabi partnership troubling.

Homosexuality is criminalized in the UAE, and freedom of expression is restricted by law. These realities have prompted public backlash, with fans and rights advocates questioning whether Disney can authentically maintain its values in a location where those values are not protected—if not outright prohibited.

Industry observers note that the situation could put Disney in a delicate position: forced to either compromise its values to comply with local laws or attempt to subtly embed inclusion in ways that don’t provoke government restrictions.

Social media has seen no shortage of criticism, with some calling the move hypocritical. One viral post pointedly asked, “How do you celebrate Pride Month in Orlando and then open a park where being gay is illegal?”

Balancing Expansion With Accountability

As Disney ventures into new territories, the Abu Dhabi project may become a case study in the complexities of global branding. Is it possible to operate a theme park in a restrictive country while still championing equality? That remains to be seen.

For now, construction appears to be moving forward with confidence—but the cultural and political questions surrounding Disneyland Abu Dhabi are far from resolved.

Whether Disney chooses to address the controversy directly—or hope it fades under the dazzle of new concept art and resort announcements—may shape the company’s reputation long after the gates open.