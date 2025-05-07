Disney Will Not Own Their New Abu Dhabi Theme Park, Rights Given Away by Bob Iger

In what’s being hailed as a major expansion of Disney’s global footprint — but with a surprising twist — The Walt Disney Company has announced a new theme park resort is coming to Abu Dhabi. The waterfront project will be built on Yas Island, already a heavy-hitter for entertainment in the UAE. But here’s the kicker: Disney isn’t building it. Disney isn’t operating it. Disney’s not even paying for it.

Instead, Disney is licensing its brand and intellectual property — think characters, creative input, and Imagineering muscle — to Miral, a powerhouse developer responsible for attractions like Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi and SeaWorld Yas Island.

Disney Is Just Along for the (Magic Carpet) Ride

The deal makes this the seventh global Disney theme park resort in the world, but don’t be fooled. This isn’t a Disney-owned or operated park like those in California, Florida, Paris, or Shanghai. It’s closer to Tokyo Disney Resort, which is fully owned by the Oriental Land Company under a long-term licensing agreement.

In the same way, Miral will fund, build, and operate the Abu Dhabi resort, while Disney receives royalties and provides creative direction to ensure the “Disney standard” of storytelling and immersive design is met.

During Disney’s latest earnings call, CEO Bob Iger confirmed that the idea came from Miral — not the other way around. Disney was approached with the proposal and agreed to license their IP to bring the concept to life. “It’s a thrilling moment for our company,” Iger said, but one where Disney gets to expand without footing the bill.

A Cultural Fusion: Disney Meets Emirati Innovation

The announcement is already being framed as a celebration of Emirati culture meeting Disney magic. His Excellency Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Miral, described the partnership as “a whole new world of imagination,” blending Abu Dhabi’s heritage and innovation with Disney’s global storytelling power.

The resort will be located on Yas Island, a strategic tourism hub already home to Formula 1, theme parks, and luxury accommodations. The UAE’s proximity to major markets — it’s within a 4-hour flight for a third of the world’s population — positions the park as a major draw for families from Asia, the Middle East, India, and Europe.

A Look at What’s Coming: First “Modern Castle” and Cutting-Edge Tech

Disney’s Josh D’Amaro, Chairman of Disney Experiences, called the Abu Dhabi project the “most advanced and interactive destination in our portfolio,” hinting at bold, future-forward experiences. The park will be anchored by Disney’s first “modern castle”, a stunning structure that will likely depart from the traditional princess palaces we’ve seen in Orlando or Anaheim.

Guests can also expect:

Themed accommodations and hotels

Waterfront views and immersive lands

Advanced storytelling technology

Unique dining and retail experiences

Creative integration of local cultural elements

Everything will be designed with Disney’s oversight, but built and managed by Miral.

What’s In a Name? “Disneyland Abu Dhabi” Is Just a Placeholder

The project currently carries the working title “Disneyland Abu Dhabi”, though no official name has been confirmed. Disney has made clear that it’s a placeholder and not necessarily what the park will be called at launch. A projected opening date has not yet been announced either, suggesting the project is still in the early stages of design and development.

What we do know is that this won’t be a clone of Magic Kingdom or Disneyland Paris. It’s being billed as a “next-generation” Disney resort, potentially unlike anything guests have seen before.

Why This Move Makes Business Sense for Disney

Let’s call it what it is: a brilliant low-risk, high-reward deal for Disney. At a time when theme park development costs can run well over a billion dollars per gate, Disney’s decision to simply license their characters, IP, and creative services allows them to expand internationally without the usual capital headaches.

By working with a local developer like Miral, Disney also gains a valuable partner that understands the region’s culture, politics, and guest expectations — something essential for long-term success in a new market.

This strategy mirrors what Disney did in Tokyo, where Oriental Land Co. pays licensing fees and builds its own attractions — like Fantasy Springs — all while maintaining what many fans consider the best Disney park experience in the world.

The Bottom Line

The new Disney-branded resort in Abu Dhabi is happening, but it’s not quite what some fans may have pictured. This isn’t Disney going all in with a full-fledged park investment — it’s a smart licensing deal that lets them expand their brand, reach more guests, and unlock new revenue streams with minimal financial risk.

If you’re expecting another Magic Kingdom, this will likely be something else entirely — something distinctly local, futuristic, and yes, still unmistakably Disney.