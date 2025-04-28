UPDATE: Disney Shifts Focus Toward Building Hotels Instead of Theme Parks

On Monday, Tokyo Disney Resort teased plans to build several more Disney Resort hotels near its two theme parks, Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea.

The Oriental Land Company (OLC), which operates Tokyo Disney Resort under license from The Walt Disney Company, released its 2035 Long-term Management Strategy document this week. The packet details several plans for the Japanese Disney parks in the next decade, including a focus on international visitors, a second Disney Cruise Line ship in Japan, and the potential for an Adventureland overhaul that would replace classic rides like the Jungle Cruise with Up (2009) and The Incredibles (2004) inspired attractions. OLC is also exploring ways to increase average cost per guest, like upping the number of Vacation Packages and enhancing the Disney Premier Access service.

However, the 2035 Long-term Management Strategy document also revealed that OLC is considering building several new Disney Resort hotels across all types: Luxury, Deluxe, Moderate, and Value. The packet claims that Tokyo Disney Resort hotel occupancy rates are currently around 95%, and that “further unmet demand [would] be fulfilled” with more accommodation offerings.

Tokyo Disney Resort currently offers 3,483 guest rooms across the following Disney Resort hotels: Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel (Luxury Type), Disney Ambassador Hotel (Deluxe Type), Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta (Deluxe Type), Tokyo Disneyland Hotel (Deluxe Type), Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel (Moderate Type), and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel (Value Type). The Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel is the most recent addition to the bunch; it opened in 2024 alongside the new Fantasy Springs land at Tokyo DisneySea.

At this time, Tokyo Disney Resort hasn’t solidified any specific plans to build new Disney Resort hotels. However, the 2034 Long-term Management Strategy document makes it clear that the Japanese Disney park is focusing on increasing average spend per guest and drawing more diverse visitors rather than building any new theme parks.

Does Tokyo Disney Resort need more Disney Resort hotels? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments!