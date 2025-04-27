Disney World Makes It Official: Notorious Airport Service Returns

After a quiet soft launch in March, Disney’s Airport Luggage Delivery service — a revival of the beloved Resort Airline Check-In program — has officially made its return at Walt Disney World, complete with new signage and an official webpage.

The History of the Comeback

Earlier this year, Disney began testing the return of this guest-favorite perk at Disney’s Pop Century Resort. At the time, the service was being operated discreetly with no signage or major marketing push. Only guests who heard about it through word-of-mouth or asked at the Luggage Assistance desk could take advantage of it.

Now, the test phase has ended, and the offering has been formally expanded to all Value Resorts across Walt Disney World, including Disney’s Pop Century Resort, Disney’s All-Star Resorts, and Disney’s Art of Animation Resort.

How the Airport Luggage Delivery Service Works

Operated by a third-party company called Bag Check (an offshoot of the original Bags, Inc., run by Craig Mateer), the Airport Luggage Delivery service allows guests to check their luggage directly from their resort before heading to Orlando International Airport.

Once guests drop off their bags at the Luggage Assistance desk, the luggage is securely transferred to their departing Southwest Airlines flight — freeing up guests to enjoy their final vacation moments without dragging around heavy suitcases.

However, unlike the original Resort Airline Check-In program, this service only covers departures — meaning your bags are transported to the airport, but not from the airport to your resort.

Important Details You Need to Know

Eligibility: Guests must be flying out of Orlando International Airport on Southwest Airlines.

Location: Available only to guests staying at a participating Value Resort the night prior to departure. (Guests transferring from another resort are still eligible if they check out of a Value Resort before their flight.)

Timing:

Flights before 1 PM: Bags must be checked in the night before.

Flights after 1 PM: Bags must be checked at least four hours prior to departure on the day of the flight.

Requirements: Guests must show a valid photo ID and have already checked in for their flight and paid any applicable baggage fees.

Access to Bags: Once checked, bags cannot be accessed again until guests reach their final destination.

New Signage and Official Recognition

Since the service’s expansion, Disney has installed new signage inside the lobbies of Value Resorts, starting with Disney’s Pop Century Resort. The signage clearly displays the Southwest Airlines logo and features a QR code that leads to the official Walt Disney World webpage explaining the Airport Luggage Delivery Service.

This marks the first visible confirmation that the service is not just a temporary test, but a fully endorsed offering by Walt Disney World for the summer travel season and potentially beyond.

Still Free — For Now

Despite speculation that Disney might monetize this returning perk (as has happened with other formerly complimentary services), the Airport Luggage Delivery service remains completely free for eligible guests.

What This Means for the Future

The official return of a version of Resort Airline Check-In — even in this limited form — is a hopeful sign for Disney fans wishing for a return to the classic “Disney Bubble” experience.

While Magical Express discontinued, the reappearance of a service like this suggests Disney is at least open to restoring beloved guest conveniences that were lost in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.