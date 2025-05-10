“Banned” and Changed Characters Reported for Disney Resort as Tensions Grow

The Walt Disney Company’s latest announcement may come with some sacrifices.

The Walt Disney Company, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi-based developer Miral, has announced plans to bring a Disney theme park resort to Yas Island. Known for its vibrant mix of entertainment destinations, Yas Island will soon become home to Disney’s seventh theme park resort worldwide, with plans that promise a truly groundbreaking experience for Guests.

“Abu Dhabi is a place where heritage meets innovation, where we preserve our past while designing the future,” said His Excellency Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman at Miral, via a Disney press release. “The collaboration between Abu Dhabi and Disney demonstrates the remarkable results of combining visionary leadership and creative excellence. What we are creating with Disney in Abu Dhabi is a whole new world of imagination — an experience that will inspire generations across the region and the world, creating magical moments and memories that families will treasure forever.”

While the long-speculated fifth gate at Walt Disney World Resort remains a dream for another day, this announcement marks a significant step forward in Disney’s global vision. The new resort—Disney Abu Dhabi—will be a central fixture on the island’s scenic waterfront and is uniquely positioned to welcome travelers from the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe.

Bob Iger, Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company, shared his excitement about the new resort’s creative promise: “As our seventh theme park destination, it will rise from this land in spectacular fashion, blending contemporary architecture with cutting edge technology to offer guests deeply immersive entertainment experiences in unique and modern ways.

It was Iger’s following comments that confirmed this would be unlike any other park in the Disney portfolio. “Disneyland Abu Dhabi will be authentically Disney and distinctly Emirati–an oasis of extraordinary Disney entertainment at this crossroads of the world that will bring to life our timeless characters and stories in many new ways and will become a source of joy and inspiration for the people of this vast region to enjoy for generations to come.”

The Dubai park may be exciting to some, especially judging by the sentiments made about the location so far, but it’s also proven to be highly controversial thanks to specific laws in the United Arab Emirates.

Discourse has already ignited over Disney’s decision to help build a park here when LGBTQ+ laws are so strict—homosexuality is illegal, and some same-sex activity is punishable by imprisonment, for example. The ongoing development and construction of the Disney Abu Dhabi Resort will no doubt be a controversial topic moving forward, and while theories have already begun regarding what IP might be included in the park, what’s not going to be there is also an interesting discussion.

Judging by the aforementioned LGBTQ+ laws, the movie Strange World (2022) is unlikely to be included in any form. The film, which was a massive flop for Disney and is not significantly present in any resort, featured an openly gay teenage main character.

Prior to Stange World‘s release, Pixar made its post-pandemic era return to the box office with Lightyear (2022). Lightyear received criticism for its inclusion of a same-sex kiss, and the movie was banned in the United Arab Emirates. That has not been the only Disney movie to be banned in the Middle East, with Beauty and the Beast (2017), Onward (2020), and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) being banned in places like Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar.

Not only does the UAE’s stance on the LGBTQ+ community continue to be controversial, but numerous other issues may cause bans or changes to the Disney IP. For example, a report from a Middle East culture expert in the Daily Mail explains that classic characters like Ariel from 1989’s The Little Mermaid may have to be changed for appearances in the Dubai park due to her shell bikini.

“It is very likely that Ariel’s iconic shell bikini top would be redesigned to offer more coverage, in line with modesty norms in many Middle Eastern countries,’ said London-based Corina, via the Daily Mail. “A version with a longer top or a full-body aquatic outfit (similar to her look in some animated series or toys) could be used to maintain the character’s identity while respecting local dress codes.”

“But it’s not only King Triton’s daughter who could get a wardrobe change; Minnie Mouse’s dress might be swapped from a mini to a maxi to avoid offending locals,” the outlet reported. “‘She would probably be in a dress, although the dress might be a maxi dress,’ suggested Corina.”

That said, the famous Dubai Mall has mermaid performers who regularly dress like Ariel, so the jury is still out on that one.

The report also recalls the early 90s controversy surrounding Aladdin (1992), where the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee went against Disney to change the lyrics in its “Arabian Nights” song. The 2019 live-action remake of Aladdin included updated lyrics, so chances are this change would also be implemented at the Dubai park–if Aladdin is even present at all.

Josh D’Amaro, Chairman of Disney Experiences, also emphasized the distinctiveness of the new destination. “Our resort in Abu Dhabi will be the most advanced and interactive destination in our portfolio,” he explained. “The location of our park is incredibly unique–anchored by a beautiful waterfront–which will allow us to tell our stories in completely new ways.”

Though specific attractions and experiences are still under wraps, this announcement solidifies the company’s deepening commitment to innovation and international growth. It also reflects the long-term vision Iger outlined previously when he spoke of “turbocharging” the Disney Parks brand.

“Last year we talked about our plans to turbocharge growth in this segment through strategic investments,” Iger said at a shareholders meeting, per Blooloop. “Right now, we have more projects underway around the world than at any time in our history.”

This momentum is rooted in Disney’s broader investment strategy, which was announced in late 2023. The company revealed it would nearly double capital expenditures across its Disney Experiences segment, reaching an estimated $60 billion over approximately 10 years. That includes growth and enhancements across domestic and international parks, as well as increased cruise line capacity.

Disney will not, however, be financing the UAE park, but will be licensing its IP to Miral, seemingly in a similar way to how The Oriental Land Company operates Tokyo Disney Resort.

How do you feel about the upcoming Disney Abu Dhabi park? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!