LGBTQ+ and Jewish Disney Fans Warned To Avoid This Theme Park

Disney has officially announced plans to develop a new theme park and resort in Abu Dhabi in collaboration with Miral, a prominent developer in the region. The waterfront resort will be located on Yas Island, positioned as a destination that will connect travelers from the Middle East, Africa, India, Asia, Europe, and beyond. The project, which aims to bring Disney’s beloved entertainment experiences to a broader audience, has been met with excitement by many. However, it has also sparked concerns regarding safety and cultural considerations for minority groups visiting the region.

New Theme Park Raises Concerns

The new resort will feature a variety of attractions inspired by Disney’s most popular franchises, along with luxury accommodations and entertainment options. As part of Yas Island’s expansive development plans, Disney’s presence will enhance the island’s appeal as a global tourism hub, attracting families and fans of all ages from around the world. The park promises to offer a world-class experience to visitors, combining the magic of Disney with the unique culture of the UAE.

However, while the announcement has garnered excitement from many Disney fans and industry experts, it has also raised serious concerns, particularly regarding the safety of LGBTQ individuals and Jewish tourists. Some fans have expressed unease about visiting a region where certain cultural norms and laws may be restrictive for minority groups. These concerns are particularly heightened due to the UAE’s legal and cultural stance on LGBTQ+ rights and political tensions in the region.

Sigmanursing.org, a global advocacy organization, issued a statement advising LGBTQ individuals to exercise caution when traveling to the UAE. The group noted that while the UAE has made progress in certain areas, there are still significant restrictions on public behavior and expression. The statement reads,

“LGBTQ individuals may consider taking additional precautions:

– If traveling with a same-sex partner or companion, consider booking a hotel room with double beds.

– Outside of conference venues and private rooms, avoid public displays of affection. – Transgender individuals may have additional concerns and considerations, and uncomfortable situations may occur during security screenings, passport control, etc.”

Absolutely disgusting choice. Workers will die in construction, women are 2nd class citizens, homosexuality can be punished by death. Truly disgusting — Mert Can Hacifazlioglu (@MHacifazli18627) May 7, 2025

Israeli Travelers Also Vulnerable

In addition to concerns about the LGBTQ+ community, there have been reports of challenges faced by Jewish tourists, particularly those holding passports from Israel. Given the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, Jewish travelers are advised to avoid wearing symbols or religious garments that may identify them as Israeli nationals. The escalation of political conflicts in the region has led to heightened sensitivities, and the safety of tourists with connections to Israel has been a growing concern.

While Disney has yet to comment on these specific safety concerns, the company has emphasized its commitment to ensuring the safety and enjoyment of all visitors, regardless of their background or identity. Disney also stated that they will work closely with local authorities and partners to provide a welcoming environment for all guests.

As construction for the new resort begins, many are watching closely to see how Disney will address these important issues in a region with a complex cultural and political landscape. The success of the project will not only depend on the attractions it offers but also on how well it accommodates and protects all visitors, ensuring a safe and inclusive experience for everyone.

The announcement of the new theme park and resort is an exciting development in Disney’s global expansion, but it also serves as a reminder of the cultural challenges the company faces as it ventures into new territories with differing values and laws. Fans and travelers alike will be paying attention to how Disney balances its brand of inclusivity with the cultural nuances of the UAE as the project progresses.