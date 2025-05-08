Say Goodbye: Disney Destroys Muppets Area for Good

Weeks ahead of the permanent closure of Muppet*Vision 3D, Walt Disney World Resort has filed a permit to demolish its adjacent gift shop, the Stage 1 Company Store. This Disney’s Hollywood Studios merchandise location never reopened after COVID-19 shut down the Disney parks and has been largely abandoned in the years since.

The Grand Avenue Area and Muppets Courtyard are beginning a phased closure to make way for the Monsters, Inc. (2001) land that was announced at D23 Expo 2024. The Monstropolis area will include the long-rumored door coaster, a restaurant, and several other new guest experiences.

Fans were cautiously optimistic when Walt Disney Imagineering first announced the door coaster. Early concept art suggested that Imagineers hadn’t decided where to put Monstropolis: Muppets Courtyard or Animation Courtyard?

However, late last year, Walt Disney World Resort announced that Muppet*Vision 3D, Mama Melrose’s Ristorante Italiano, and PizzeRizzo would close to make way for the new Pixar land. Mama Melrose’s final day of operations is May 10; Muppet*Vision 3D and PizzeRizzo will welcome their final guests on June 7.

Ahead of the permanent closure, Walt Disney World Resort has filed a “Notice of Commencement” to demolish Stage 1 Company Store, the former Muppets gift shop that hasn’t served guests since early 2020. Part of the store was emptied and used as a Jollywood Nights photo op in 2024 and a May the 4th Star Wars merchandise location in 2025, but the rest is still outfitted with Muppets decor and Jim Henson Easter eggs.

The filing contracts PCL Construction Services, Inc. for “demo, infrastructure prep and utility modification.” It lists Stage 1 Company Store’s approximate address: 61 Cypress Drive, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830.

Although the Monsters, Inc. land will likely have its own gift shop, the Stage 1 Company Store building is expected to be demolished to expand the walkways in Monstropolis. Concept art suggests that Walt Disney Imagineers are gutting and reimagining the PizzeRizzo, Mama Melrose’s, and Muppet*Vision 3D buildings into new offerings.

Walt Disney World Resort has not announced a grand opening date for the Monsters, Inc. area at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Do you agree with Walt Disney World Resort’s decision to replace the Muppets with Monsters, Inc.? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments!