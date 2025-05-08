Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks » Walt Disney World

Hidden Disney World Vacation Fees Uncovered by New Powerful Website

A person in a Mickey Mouse costume stands in front of the Magic Kingdom entrance sign, with a lake, trees, and tall buildings under a clear blue sky—a perfect scene to highlight Disney World vacation fees on a new website.

Credit: Inside The Magic

Dale Johnson had seen it all—families arriving wide-eyed and excited to their Disney World vacation, only to leave with furrowed brows and receipts full of surprises. “It’s heartbreaking,” the Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace employee said. “Guests think they’re paying one price, but then they’re hit with these fees that no one talks about upfront.”

What’s causing all this confusion and frustration among Disney visitors? Resort fees—some reaching as high as $90 per night. But now, thanks to a new campaign launched by local hotel workers, the fight against these hidden charges is going public. So, what’s really going on behind the scenes of your magical vacation?

The image is split into two: on the left, a person sitting in a Florida Airport appears upset with their head in their hands; on the right, a large Mickey Mouse figure is displayed against a blue sky, reminiscent of Disney World Vacations.
Credit: Inside The Magic

A Website Built to Pull Back the Curtain on Your Disney World Vacation

UNITE HERE Local 737, the union representing Walt Disney World and Orlando-area hotel employees, just launched OrlandoResortFeeRipoff.org, a website aimed at educating travelers about the resort fees charged by five Hilton-operated hotels near Walt Disney World.

These aren’t just any hotels—they’re official Walt Disney World partner hotels, including:

  • Hilton Buena Vista Palace

  • Hilton Lake Buena Vista

  • DoubleTree Disney Springs

  • Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek

  • Waldorf Astoria Orlando

While these resorts enjoy the perks of a Disney affiliation, they don’t follow the same guest-friendly pricing model. Disney-owned hotels charge $0 in resort fees, while Hilton’s partner properties can charge up to $90 per night, especially at the upscale Waldorf Astoria.

According to the union, this pricing structure misleads guests and undermines Orlando’s image as a family-friendly vacation destination. But what’s even more alarming is how little value these fees actually provide.

Walt Disney World Skyliner
Credit: Disney

What These Fees Don’t Cover Might Surprise You

The union’s campaign outlines several key takeaways that may raise eyebrows:

  • Hilton’s resort fees are the highest among seven competitors, per a NerdWallet analysis.

  • Parking not included: Guests still have to pay separate charges to park at both the hotel and Disney theme parks.

  • Points won’t help: According to Hilton Honors terms, guests can’t waive resort fees unless the entire stay is booked with points.

  • Refunds are possible: Guests can request a refund for resort fees—but most don’t know that.

All of this contributes to what some have called a “deceptive fee model.” Johnson and fellow union members brought their concerns directly to the Orange County Board of Commissioners on May 6, urging action to protect both travelers and workers.

A family on vacation in EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort, excited about the new Disney World summer discounts coming soon for this other event called V.I.Passholder Days this summer.
Credit: Disney

Why It Matters: A Call for Accountability

This issue isn’t just about sticker shock. It’s about fairness, transparency, and dignity—for guests and for workers.

UNITE HERE’s website doesn’t just expose the fees—it’s also part of a larger campaign for improved contracts, higher wages, and better benefits for Hilton workers. “We’re not asking for anything outrageous,” Johnson said. “We just want to match the standards Disney already has in place for its own employees.”

While Disney remains fee-free and competitive, its partner hotels are operating under a different set of rules—rules that some say mislead customers and shortchange the very workers making those vacations memorable.

This push from UNITE HERE also comes during a broader national conversation about junk fees, with the Federal Trade Commission and President Biden both weighing in on hidden charges across industries. Orlando, a city driven by tourism, could find itself at the forefront of that debate.

A family sits at a table as they meet Mickey Mouse as Chef Mickey's in the Contemporary Resort
Credit: Disney

How Travelers Can Protect Themselves

So, what can you do if you’re planning a trip to Orlando and want to avoid paying more than expected?

  • Visit OrlandoResortFeeRipoff.org to understand what fees to expect.

  • Compare total nightly costs, including resort and parking fees, across nearby hotels.

  • Use third-party booking sites with clear fee disclosures or call hotels directly.

  • Ask for a refund: Many guests don’t realize they can challenge and dispute resort fees post-stay.

With more transparency and pressure, travelers may soon see changes in how these fees are disclosed—and possibly, eliminated.

Cars driving through the Walt Disney World Resort gates as your vacation begins.
Credit: Ryaninc, Flickr

The Bigger Picture: Will the Mouse Roar on Your Next Disney World Vacation?

As of now, Disney has remained silent on the issue. But as its partner hotels come under scrutiny, will the entertainment giant step in to enforce higher standards?

For now, the spotlight is squarely on Hilton. And with Orlando hotel workers standing up for both tourists and themselves, this battle over fine print might just change the vacation experience for millions.

The next time you’re booking a dream trip to Disney, remember: not all magic comes without a price tag.

