Disney Guests Who Spent Thousands on Vacation Now Restricted From Access

It’s very uncommon for guests to visit a place like the Walt Disney World Resort and not encounter changes, updates, refurbishments, and closures. A lot is happening across the resort at present, with changes being made to every park and renovations taking place at many of the hotels. This latest update will affect guests paying some of the highest prices for a Disney World vacation.

Disney World is currently amid its transformation at one of its most visually striking hotel resorts: the Grand Floridian.

Disney’s official “Pardon Our Pixie Dust” message reads: “Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa is currently undergoing refurbishment. Guests will be able to see and hear construction during daytime hours. Most Resort hotel amenities will remain available. Please allow for extra travel time.”

The refurbishments in progress were announced by Disney last month, when the company stated that “[t]he lobby’s renovation marks the culmination of the resort’s multi-year refurbishment, which has included enhanced guest rooms, refreshed dining experiences, including the Michelin star-awarded Victoria & Albert’s, Cítricos, Narcoossee’s and 1900 Park Fare, and more. ”

The main body of the current work centers around the hotel’s lobby, where a new Lobby Bar is being constructed. “Inspired by the lobby’s iconic birdcage, the bar will pay tribute to the resort’s Victorian roots with intricate woodwork, stained glass, and brass accents,” Disney Parks Blog explained. “You may even spot colorful birds in the stained glass and murals throughout the atrium! Opposite the bar, guests will still find the Victorian cage-style elevator that fans know and love. ”

Due to the work, fan-favorite offerings like the Grand Floridian Gingerbread House will not happen this year as work is expected to continue through November 2025. Now, a new notice has been issued for guests staying or visiting this almost 40-year-old hotel resort. According to Kenny the Pirate, Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa will be restricted on select nights in May.

“Disney is notifying guests with upcoming reservations that access to the Grand Floridian Resort’s Main Building will be restricted for select dates,” the outlet wrote. “Disney shares, ‘On select nights in May, the Resort’s Main Building will be unavailable to all guests between the hours of 12:30 am and 4:30 am.'”

Prior to this entire Main Building restriction, Disney had previously told guests that just the lobby area would be unavailable at times. While it’s unlikely the hotel would have much footfall during these early morning hours, guests should still be aware if they are staying at this deluxe location.

Disney Parks Blog previously shared more of what guests can expect when the new lobby area opens. “As shown in the new rendering, the lobby will feature beautiful new carpeting with Victorian-inspired borders and scrollwork featuring hand-drawn florals inspired by turn-of-the-century botanical studies,” the post reads. “Updated furnishings will blend rich finishes and brass accents with cozy, welcoming fabrics–plus a few playful touches inspired by Florida’s natural beauty and Victorian decorating trends. ”

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa is one of the many hotels onsite at the Walt Disney World Resort. As part of the Magic Kingdom Park area, the Grand Floridian’s location is just one of the main perks for guests staying there. However, its closeness to Magic Kingdom and amenities onsite make it one of the most expensive places to stay on a Disney World vacation, with per-night pricing going into the thousands.

