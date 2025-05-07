New Notice Filed for Classic Magic Kingdom Attraction’s Indefinite Refurbishment

As 2025 unfolds across Walt Disney World Resort, the calendar is packed with excitement—most notable, in fact, is the historic reopening of the entire resort on May 21. However, while the resort prepares for a seemingly busy summer, the parks are entering a dynamic period of transformation, with major projects shaping the future of multiple parks and stirring discourse among Disney fans.

One of the most closely followed changes is happening in Magic Kingdom’s Frontierland. Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, a guest favorite for generations, officially paused operations on January 6, 2025. Riders took their final journey on the wildest ride in the wilderness just a day earlier. According to Disney’s official site, the attraction will “temporarily close for refurbishment on January 6, 2025” and reopen “with a little bit of new magic in 2026.”

Though details remain under wraps, fans have been quick to draw comparisons to the enhancements that Disneyland’s version of the ride received over ten years ago. Construction crews were spotted swiftly at work just days after closure. A striking moment occurred when a towering crane lifted a large piece of track high above the Magic Kingdom skyline—visible even from the Haunted Mansion queue in nearby Liberty Square.

Behind the scenes, the project’s scope continues to come into focus. In March, a Notice of Commencement was filed by Walt Disney Imagineering, marking the next phase of Big Thunder’s transformation. WDWMagic reported at the time: “Another milestone in the Big Thunder Mountain Railroad refurbishment has been reached, as Walt Disney Imagineering (WDI) has filed a new Notice of Commencement for the Magic Kingdom attraction.” The document lists the work as “Install set elements” and names Icarus Exhibits, Inc.—a company renowned for themed environments—as the lead on the task.

Earlier filings from late 2024 already hinted at the magnitude of the refurbishment. Partners such as Elite AV Systems Inc. and DPR Construction were named in preliminary documents, pointing to a wide-reaching reimagining effort.

Now, after confirmation that the town of Tumbleweed was being refreshed at the Frontierland attraction, a new notice has been filed for Big Thunder.

“Walt Disney Imagineering has filed another Notice of Commencement for the ongoing refurbishment of Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at Magic Kingdom,” reports WDWMagic. “The new filing lists Mecca Productions as the contractor, with the scope described as ‘Install set elements.'”

The outlet added: “This is the second recent filing tied to set installation work for Big Thunder, following a similar Notice of Commencement assigned to Icarus Exhibits. The permit carries the standard one-year expiration and does not extend the potential timeline of the longest permit filed so far, which is with DPR Construction through April 15, 2026.”

This overhaul also ties directly into a broader evolution for Frontierland. At the 2024 D23 Expo, Disney unveiled plans to bring the world of *Cars* into the area, which will eventually intertwine with both Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and the refreshed Big Thunder Mountain Railroad. As part of these changes, iconic spaces like Tom Sawyer Island and the Rivers of America will be retired from Magic Kingdom, closing a chapter while opening the door to new storytelling opportunities.

Elsewhere at Walt Disney World, Disney’s Animal Kingdom is also entering a bold new era. As part of the park’s forthcoming Tropical Americas-themed land, known as Pueblo Esperanza, several attractions in DinoLand U.S.A. have permanently closed. On January 13, 2025, guests bid farewell to TriceraTop Spin, Chester & Hester’s Dinosaur Treasures, and Fossil Fun Games. Since then, more of the land’s theming has come down, with Animal Kingdom park maps officially eradicating it.

However, the attraction DINOSAUR, based on Disney’s 2000 movie, will continue welcoming time travelers for the foreseeable future. Despite earlier rumors, Disney has officially confirmed that the ride will remain open throughout 2025, although a closure date has not been confirmed.

Disney’s commitment to reinvention is moving at a faster pace than many expected. Known for taking a slow and steady approach to large-scale projects, the company now appears to be accelerating development, perhaps influenced by the highly anticipated arrival of Universal’s Epic Universe this month.

At the INBOUND conference in Boston last year, Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro addressed the challenges of ambitious updates. The executive tapped to be Bob Iger’s successor as Chief Executive Officer explained that Disney doesn’t always get everything right, but decisions are made with future generations in mind.

How do you feel about Big Thunder Mountain Railroad’s extended closure and the changes sweeping through the parks? Share your thoughts with us down below!