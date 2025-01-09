Disney World’s Luxury Hotel To Face Closures Starting January 2025

Guests staying at one of Disney’s most luxuruous and expenisve hotels should prepare for changes.

The Walt Disney World Resort has confirmed it will be closing the Courtyard Pool at its Grand Floridian Resort & Spa as the winter days continue to get colder. The Courtyard Pool will close for routine maintenance and refurbishment on January 13, 2025.

Additionally, the nearby whirlpool spa and the Courtyard Pool bar will close. These closures will all last through February as Disney prepares to switch gears, going from the cold snap guests are seeing now to the warmer months ahead.

Disney World’s Grand Floridian Resort is often considered the resort’s most luxurious hotel, even ranking above other iconic locations like Disney’s Polynesian Village as well as Disney’s Contemporary.

Disney’s Grand Floridian Hotel mixes Victorian-era stylings with modern amenities, making it an unforgettable place to spend the morning, afternoon, or night after the parks. Its location at the resort and proximity to the Magic Kingdom make it a no-brainer for guests looking to splurge during their Walt Disney World vacation.

Guests can grab a Monorail train or a boat to navigate from their hotel room at Disney’s Grand Floridian to the Magic Kingdom. Guests can also use the resort’s walking path, which takes around 15 minutes to get from the hotel to Magic Kingdom Park.

More on Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa:

Victorian elegance meets modern sophistication at this lavish Disney Resort hotel. Unwind outdoors, indulge in a luxurious massage and watch evening fireworks light up the sky over Cinderella Castle. Just one stop to Magic Kingdom park on the complimentary Resort Monorail, this timeless Victorian-style marvel evokes Palm Beach’s golden era.

During this closure, guests can still use the Grand Floridian’s Beach Pool, which features a natural springs setting. The impressive pool also boasts an 181-foot water slide, offering something fun to enjoy for those taking a break from the parks.

As stated earlier, the cold weather currently hitting the southeastern parts of the country has caused significant delays and operational changes for Walt Disney World and Universal Studios, with both theme park resorts closing their respective water parks multiple times over the last month.

Universal’s tropical-themed Volcano Bay water park remained closed for days on end this week, and Disney World’s Blizzard Beach also shut down due to frigid temperatures. These issues will soon resolve themselves, however, as the often brutal Florida heat and humidity are not too far around the corner.

Have you ever stayed at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort? What is your favorite Walt Disney World hotel?