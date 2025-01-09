Home » Entertainment » Marvel

Report: Marvel Will Recast Major Character Moving Forward, MCU’s “Biggest Attack” Finally Over

in Marvel

Posted on by Thomas Hitchen Leave a comment
Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa in 'Black Panther'

Credit: Marvel Studios

Is the “biggest attack in MCU history” chapter finally over?

T'Challa as Black Panther in his original costume
Credit: Marvel Studios

As Marvel Studios wrapped up its Phase Four in 2022, fans were left with more questions than answers. With theatrical releases underperforming at the box office—aside from the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)—and Disney+ series facing backlash before they even air, it’s clear that the fourth era was a turbulent chapter for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Originally, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) and The Marvels (2023)–the big future flops of Phase Five– were poised to conclude Phase Four. However, that responsibility landed on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever‘s (2022) shoulders. Setting the stage for the next chapter of Marvel’s Multiverse Saga, director Ryan Coogler’s sequel to 2018’s Black Panther was both highly anticipated at the time and steeped in controversy.

Nakia, Shuri, and Okoye (left to right) in Black Panther Wakanda Forever promo poster marvel
Credit: Marvel Studios

Honoring a Legacy

The unexpected passing of Chadwick Boseman in 2020 sent shockwaves through Hollywood. Boseman, who portrayed King T’Challa, was the heart and soul of Black Panther. Following his death, Marvel Studios confirmed that the role of T’Challa would not be recast, leading fans to wonder how the franchise would proceed without its titular hero.

The teaser trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever—which debuted at San Diego Comic-Con—offered glimpses of what was to come but left much unanswered. Featuring a powerful rendition of Bob Marley’s “No Woman, No Cry” by Tems, the trailer struck an emotional chord. Yet, the absence of T’Challa sparked fierce debate, with some fans labeling it “the biggest attack in Marvel history” and calling for a boycott. Of course, as it was later revealed, Letitia Wright’s Shuri, sister of King T’Challa, took on the Black Panther role in Wakanda.

letitia wright as princess shuri in black panther
Credit: Marvel Studios

The Mantle Debate

Back in 2022, a viral video added fuel to the fiery discourse surrounding the recasting or lack thereof of T’Challa. In it, Marvel producer Nate Moore–who recently announced his exit from Marvel Studios but will still work on Black Panther 3–described Black Panther as a “mantle,” igniting backlash from fans who view T’Challa as irreplaceable.

Fans voiced their frustration, with one writing: “Black Panther is the first Black hero in mainstream comics history. King T’Challa deserves to be back on screen and thrive across all mediums in the way Peter Parker Spider-Man, Bruce Wayne Batman, and Clark Kent Superman do.”

Other comments echoed the discontent. One fan wrote, “We know it’s a mantle, but no one ever cared about a mantle. Like, in 50 years of T’Challa storytelling, 2022 is the first year we are talking about a mantle,” while another made a bolder claim: “Black Panther franchise is over.”

T'Challa with Okoye and Shuri
Credit: Marvel Studios

It wasn’t over for the Black Panther franchise, though, as Coogler’s Wakanda Forever did a hefty $859 million at the global box office. Sure, it was shy of Black Panther‘s huge $1.346 billion, but following the softer Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), which netted $760 million, Wakanda Forever rounded out a rocky Phase Four.

A Multiversal Opportunity?

Over two years on and Black Panther is not going anywhere. As stated earlier, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige recently confirmed Black Panther 3 was in development, with Nate Moore producing despite his exit after Captain America: Brave New World (2025) releases this February.

Now, new information has come to light regarding the future of T’Challa in the MCU. As some may recall, the ending of Wakanda Forever saw a new T’Challa arrive in the MCU by way of Boseman’s T’Challa and Nakia’s (Lupita Nyong’o) young son. The report from Jeff Sneider via The Direct claims that Marvel–after years of discourse–is now open to recasting the character, likely through a Multiversal event.

Letitia Wright as Shuri/Black Panther in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' (2022)
Credit: Marvel Studios

“With Marvel reshuffling the deck in advance of Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, and Robert Downey Jr. coming back not as Iron Man but as Doctor Doom, I’m told that the door is firmly open for T’Challa to be recast via the magic of the Multiverse,” the unconfirmed scoop reads.

Just as Robert Downey Jr. can return as Victor Von Doom, so too can a new face tackle an already-existing character. The Multiversal return of T’Challa may come two years too late for some fans, but those who argued T’Challa should have never been written out of the MCU, even under the tragic circumstances, may feel some excitement over his potential return.

Robert Downey Jr. in an iron man suit with the helmet partially open, revealing their face.
Credit: Marvel Studios

That said, a conflicting report from My Time to Shine Hello has surfaced suggesting that Marvel Studios are looking for an older actor to portray the son of Boseman’s character instead of a recast of the adult T’Challa audiences were introduced to in Captain America: Civil War (2026).

Either way, it seems that T’Challa is on his way back to the MCU and the Multiverse Saga. For now, both Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are available on Disney+

Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) in all white on a beach
Credit: Marvel Studios

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever stars Letitia Wright (Shuri), Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Dominique Thorne (Riri Williams), Angela Bassett (Queen Ramonda), Winston Duke (M’Baku), Florence Kasumba (Ayo), Michaela Coel (Aneka), Martin Freeman (Everett K. Ross), and Tenoch Huerta (Namor).

How do you feel about the supposed imminent recasting of T’Challa in the MCU? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!

in Marvel

Thomas Hitchen

When he’s not thinking about the Magic Kingdom, Thomas is usually reading a book, becoming desperately obsessed with fictional characters, or baking something delicious (his favorite is chocolate cake -- to bake and to eat). He's a dreamer and grew up on Mulan saving the world, Jim Hawkins soaring through the stars, and Padmé Amidala fighting a Nexu. At the Parks, he loves to ride Everest, stroll down Main Street with an overstuffed pin lanyard around his neck, and eat as many Mickey-shaped ice creams as possible. His favorite character is Han Solo (yes, he did shoot first), and his favorite TV show is Buffy the Vampire Slayer except when it's One Tree Hill. He loves sandy beach walks, forest hikes, and foodie days out in the Big City. Thomas lives in England, UK, with his fiancée, baby, and their dog, a Border Collie called Luna.

Be the first to comment!