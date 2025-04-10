Beloved Christmas Decorations Will Not Return in 2025, Disney Announces

The holidays at Walt Disney World will look a little different this year. Disney has officially announced that the beloved Gingerbread House at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa will not make its annual appearance during the 2025 holiday season. The reason? Major renovations are scheduled for the resort’s iconic grand lobby — the very space where the life-size confectionery masterpiece is traditionally built and displayed.

The End of an Era

Since its first unveiling in 1999, the Grand Floridian Gingerbread House has been a cherished part of Disney’s holiday magic. Crafted with thousands of handmade gingerbread shingles, intricate icing details, and chocolate accents, the structure is not only a stunning visual centerpiece but also a fully functioning sweets shop. The sweet scent of gingerbread fills the air, luring guests from across the resort and beyond to marvel at its festive charm — and maybe pick up a treat (or two).

Disney shared in a statement that while they understand how much this tradition means to guests, the lobby refurbishment leaves them no choice but to pause the display this year. The Grand Floridian’s ongoing renovation is part of a larger effort to refresh the resort’s offerings while maintaining its signature Victorian charm. While specific details about the lobby redesign have yet to be released, updates to guest rooms and restaurants in recent years suggest a modern yet elegant transformation is underway.

Not surprisingly, Disney fans were quick to voice their disappointment on social media. Many who have made the Gingerbread House a holiday tradition expressed frustration over the timing. One fan lamented, “Funny—Disney couldn’t schedule renovations to happen after the holiday season? This break in tradition is very disappointing.”

What Comes Next?

Still, there’s hope on the horizon. While Disney has not confirmed the Gingerbread House’s return for the 2026 season, its enduring popularity makes a comeback highly likely. Fans are already looking forward to what could be an even grander version of the display once the renovations are complete.

And although the Grand Floridian’s sweet centerpiece will be missed, Disney World’s holiday magic continues elsewhere. Seasonal favorites like the gingerbread creations at Disney’s Contemporary Resort and Disney’s Beach Club Resort are expected to return, along with festive park décor, specialty treats, and the always-popular Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at Magic Kingdom.

As the Grand Floridian gets its seasonal makeover — minus the gingerbread — Disney encourages guests to stay tuned for updates on the renovation progress and any alternative holiday offerings the resort may have in store.

Even without the iconic gingerbread house, Disney promises that the spirit of the season will still fill the air at the Grand Floridian — though perhaps with just a little less sugar and spice this year.