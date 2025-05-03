Disney World’s Deep Discounts Are a Troubling Sign

The summer of 2025 may very well become known as the summer of the Disney World discount. Facing headwinds in several different directions, Disney World has slashed prices on nearly every front.

Some argue that Disney’s discounts are a direct result of Epic Universe opening on May 22, but bigger trends in the economy have forced Disney World into this position.

The Trump Administration’s policies, including tariffs and rhetoric around immigration, have caused thousands of international visitors to cancel their summer plans to visit the Walt Disney World Resort. This downturn in international travel had significantly impacted Disney World’s summer attendance.

According to Tourism Economics, the group expects a five percent decline in international travel this year, leading to a $64 billion shortfall for the travel industry. At the start of the year, Tourism Economics projected a nine percent increase in international tourism.

So, what caused this 14 percent swing in travel to the United States? Tourism Economics says it’s the “polarizing Trump Administration policies and rhetoric.”

Tourism Economics points to the Trump Administration’s tariffs on Canada, China, Mexico, and the European Union. In February, Canadian travel to the US fell by 23 percent compared to last year, and travel from China declined by 11 percent.

To combat this decline, Disney World offers an incredible deal to guests traveling from the United Kingdom. Social media users found that guests who book their Walt Disney World Resort vacation from an address in the United Kingdom can get deep discounts on a trip.

The deal includes free dining for everyone at your party, a 14-day Disney World Resort ticket for the price of a seven-day ticket, and Disney will include a 300-pound discount if you book your flight with them as well. The beauty of this package is that all three are included, saving a family of four nearly $7,000 on their Disney World trip.

While Disney World offers discounts for American travelers, nothing like this is available to its domestic travelers. It is unclear if this deal is also available to travelers from other parts of the world.

Holy UK Walt Disney World deals! Can I order using some UK friend's address? 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/uiWPDNEkbh — Disney Clips Guy (@disneytipsguy) April 30, 2025

Disney clearly knows something that the rest of us don’t, and for a few months, the general public will not know just how bad this summer will be for Disney World. International travelers can now enjoy their discounts and head to Central Florida.

What discount will you be using for your summer trip to Disney World? Let us know in the comments.