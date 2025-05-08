Gunfire Erupts at Disney Cast Housing—Two Hospitalized After Late-Night Shooting

On the evening of May 7, 2025, a shooting occurred at the Flamingo Crossings Village West apartment complex in Winter Garden, Florida. The incident took place around 10:10 p.m. in the complex’s parking lot, which primarily houses participants of various Disney programs, including the Disney College Program and Cultural Representative Program.

Multiple videos and photos recorded by residents began circulating on social media shortly after the incident. In some clips, the two individuals involved can be seen from a resident’s window, one lying on the pavement following the altercation. The footage has only intensified resident concerns, many of whom are calling for increased transparency and improved security.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, two men in their 20s were involved in an argument that escalated into gunfire, resulting in both individuals sustaining injuries. They were transported to a local hospital; the severity of their injuries has not yet been disclosed.

Flamingo Crossings Village is operated by American Campus Communities and serves as dedicated housing for Disney cast members. The community is designed to offer a safe, supportive, and amenity-rich environment for young adults working at Walt Disney World through educational or international exchange programs.

Firearms are strictly prohibited within the complex, as outlined in the community’s housing policies. The shooting has sparked concerns among residents and the surrounding community about current safety measures and the enforcement of these regulations.

Despite the public attention and growing unease, American Campus Communities has yet to issue any formal statement or communication to residents regarding the shooting. The lack of response has left many feeling unsettled in what is supposed to be a secure, controlled living environment for young Disney cast members.

Residents are being urged to remain alert and report any suspicious activity.

For many residents, Flamingo Crossings Village represents not just a place to live but a stepping stone in their careers and cultural exchange journeys. The hope now is that this event serves as a wake-up call, not just for enhanced security measures, but for clearer communication and accountability from the property’s management moving forward.