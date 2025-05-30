Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks » Walt Disney World

Last Summer, This Weather Phenomenon Wreaked Havoc on Disney World; It’s Heading Back to Central Florida Next Week

Posted on by Rick Lye
A vibrant scene of Cinderella Castle at sunset, with a stunning sky of pink, purple, and orange hues. Visitors are walking around the castle, which is adorned with blue roofs and golden accents. Bright flowers and decorative medieval banners enhance the foreground as the park reopens to delighted crowds.

Credit: Becky Burkett

It’s back! Just like last summer, the Saharan dust cloud is heading back to Central Florida, and it is expected to be much worse than last year.

A grand fairy-tale castle with blue spires and ornate details stands at the center of Disney World, with a statue of two figures holding hands in the foreground. The sky behind the castle is dramatic, with vibrant shades of purple and orange clouds at sunset.
Credit: Inside The Magic

While it’s mostly harmless to people without pre-existing conditions, it can be hazardous to those with lung issues, the elderly, and children. And while the photos it helps to create can give you a timeless look at Disney World, when it rains, the dust sticks to everything it touches.

So, what is the Saharan dust cloud, and how will it impact your Disney World and Universal Studios Orlando Resort vacation over the next few weeks?

The entrance sign of Disney’s Magic Kingdom is shown with a stormy purple sky and lightning in the background. A yellow caution sign with the text "Storm Warning" is overlaid in front of the entrance.
Credit: Inside The Magic

What is the Saharan Dust Cloud?

The Saharan Air Layer (SAL) is precisely what it sounds like. Dust from the African desert gets caught in the atmosphere and is driven by a high-pressure system across the ocean to Central Florida.

The Bermuda-Azores high-pressure system moves air clockwise across the ocean until it lands in Central Florida and then crosses the Gulf of Mexico. The Bermuda-Azores high is frequently referenced during hurricane season, as it helps move the low-pressure systems associated with hurricanes across the Atlantic.

The two weather phenomena combined with dust storms in the Sahara create this moving cloud of dust.

A black and white image of the entrance to Magic Kingdom Park, including the Main Street, U.S.A. train station near the Magic Kingdom ferry.
Credit: Ed Aguila, Inside the Magic

When it arrives in Florida this week, it is generally harmless until it starts to rain. The Saharan dust cloud creates beautiful sunsets with glowing reds and oranges.

However, when it rains, the droplets fall through the cloud before hitting the ground, carrying little droplets of mud everywhere. The mud then sticks to everything it touches, creating a mess.

Dangerous Conditions at Disney World

There is an extreme danger for Walt Disney World Resort guests. Guests with respiratory conditions are urged to stay inside during the heavy rain.

Prince Charming's Royal Carousel at Magic Kingdom Park in the rain.
Credit: Jamie S., Inside the Magic

NOAA’s Atlantic Oceanographic and Meteorological Laboratory said: 

In general, it is important that people with asthma and other chronic lung diseases take precautions to maintain control of their underlying conditions and reduce exposure to dust by limiting time outdoors during dust storms.

Outside of the physical dangers, there is also the possibility of these “dirty rain” storms shutting down Disney World attractions. Last year, “dirty rain” shut down all the outdoor attractions at Disney World several times during the summer, especially during heavy rain storms.

A dramatic image of Cinderella's castle at Disney World with dark, stormy skies and multiple lightning strikes illuminating the background.
Credit: Inside the Magic

Last year’s storms occurred in late July; however, this year’s Saharan dust cloud is coming earlier in the season. The good news is that while the storms are an irritant, they also help lower the potential for an early-season hurricane.

Just hope that it doesn’t rain in Central Florida in early July. It feels like it’s not going to happen.

What weather phenomena are you most concerned about this summer at Disney World? Let us know in the comments. 

