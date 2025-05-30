Last Summer, This Weather Phenomenon Wreaked Havoc on Disney World; It’s Heading Back to Central Florida Next Week

It’s back! Just like last summer, the Saharan dust cloud is heading back to Central Florida, and it is expected to be much worse than last year.

While it’s mostly harmless to people without pre-existing conditions, it can be hazardous to those with lung issues, the elderly, and children. And while the photos it helps to create can give you a timeless look at Disney World, when it rains, the dust sticks to everything it touches.

So, what is the Saharan dust cloud, and how will it impact your Disney World and Universal Studios Orlando Resort vacation over the next few weeks?

What is the Saharan Dust Cloud?

The Saharan Air Layer (SAL) is precisely what it sounds like. Dust from the African desert gets caught in the atmosphere and is driven by a high-pressure system across the ocean to Central Florida.

The Bermuda-Azores high-pressure system moves air clockwise across the ocean until it lands in Central Florida and then crosses the Gulf of Mexico. The Bermuda-Azores high is frequently referenced during hurricane season, as it helps move the low-pressure systems associated with hurricanes across the Atlantic.

The two weather phenomena combined with dust storms in the Sahara create this moving cloud of dust.

When it arrives in Florida this week, it is generally harmless until it starts to rain. The Saharan dust cloud creates beautiful sunsets with glowing reds and oranges.

However, when it rains, the droplets fall through the cloud before hitting the ground, carrying little droplets of mud everywhere. The mud then sticks to everything it touches, creating a mess.

Dangerous Conditions at Disney World

There is an extreme danger for Walt Disney World Resort guests. Guests with respiratory conditions are urged to stay inside during the heavy rain.

NOAA’s Atlantic Oceanographic and Meteorological Laboratory said:

In general, it is important that people with asthma and other chronic lung diseases take precautions to maintain control of their underlying conditions and reduce exposure to dust by limiting time outdoors during dust storms.

Outside of the physical dangers, there is also the possibility of these “dirty rain” storms shutting down Disney World attractions. Last year, “dirty rain” shut down all the outdoor attractions at Disney World several times during the summer, especially during heavy rain storms.

Last year’s storms occurred in late July; however, this year’s Saharan dust cloud is coming earlier in the season. The good news is that while the storms are an irritant, they also help lower the potential for an early-season hurricane.

Just hope that it doesn’t rain in Central Florida in early July. It feels like it’s not going to happen.

What weather phenomena are you most concerned about this summer at Disney World?