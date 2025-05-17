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The Wall Street Journal Tried Disney World on the ‘Cheap,’ and It Went Exactly as You Would Expect

in Disney Parks, Walt Disney World

Posted on by Rick Lye
Mickey Mouse at Disney World

Credit: Kadyn Pierce, Unsplash

First things first, a trip to Walt Disney World is not cheap. There are ways to mitigate the cost, but Disney World is just plain expensive compared to other similar theme parks or hotels.

Mickey Mouse in a tuxedo stands in front of a Disney World castle on a themed street. To the side, there's an open suitcase filled with stacks of cash, hinting at $10 million and a Lifetime Pass to endless whimsical adventures and opulence.
Credit: Inside The Magic

So, whenever someone says that they have a way to do “Disney World on the cheap,” it’s just not going to be “cheap.” It can be slightly less expensive than someone else’s trip, but no matter what you do or what you try, it’s going to be costly.

This brings us to the Walt Street Journal, which sent a reporter to Disney World to find out if going to the parks was still fun on a budget. The reporter spent one day at Magic Kingdom without using any Lightning Lane passes.

The reporter went to Magic Kingdom the week before Easter and found that the crowds were a little overwhelming and quickly realized what most Disney fans already knew: without a plan, you won’t get to do much.

Crowds on Main Street, U.S.A. in Magic Kingdom at Disney World
Credit: Marada, Flickr

He purchased a two-day ticket for $365, but he arrived 15 minutes after the park opened to find that all the best rides already had long lines. Had he paid more to stay on the property, he would have been able to enter the park 30 minutes before the general public.

He was forced to wait in lines without any Lightning Lane passes. Throughout a 15-hour day, the Journal’s reporter got on 10 different rides and attractions but missed out on several big rides and had to wait over an hour for both Space Mountain and Peter Pan’s Flight after the two rides reopened after breaking down.

TRON Lightcycle / Run Lightning Lane entrance
Credit: Inside the Magic

All in, with lunch and a snack, he paid $210 for the day. He stayed until closing but did not buy dinner in the parks. So, was it worth it?

That’s hard to say. In 15 hours at the park, he spent nearly 10 of those hours waiting in lines or for parades and fireworks shows.

Having said that, most people who go to Disney World don’t go alone. For a family of four, that cost rises to over $800 for the day. And every parent knows you can’t get away with a trip to Disney without buying something for the kids.

A black and white image of the entrance to Magic Kingdom Park, including the Main Street, U.S.A. train station near the Magic Kingdom ferry.
Credit: Ed Aguila, Inside the Magic

The article’s overriding question is, “Is Disney World on the cheap still any fun?” However, the reporter never answered the questions directly.

So, it’s still up to each family to decide if it’s worth spending that much on a day at Magic Kingdom.

Do you think it’s still fun to do Disney World on the cheap? Let us know in the comments. 

in Disney Parks, Walt Disney World

Tagged:Magic Kingdom

Rick Lye

Rick is an avid Disney fan. He first went to Disney World in 1986 with his parents and has been hooked ever since. Rick is married to another Disney fan and is in the process of turning his two children into fans as well. When he is not creating new Disney adventures, he loves to watch the New York Yankees and hang out with his dog, Buster. In the fall, you will catch him cheering for his beloved NY Giants.

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