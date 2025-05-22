Official: Disney Addresses Iconic Theme Park Location After Sudden Collapse

When you walk through the entrance of Disney’s Hollywood Studios, your eyes naturally drift up and down Hollywood Boulevard.

It’s designed to pull you in—from the golden trim on the buildings to the echoes of 1940s Hollywood glamour. But for the last couple of years, something near the front of the park has felt… off.

It wasn’t enough to ruin anyone’s day, but frequent visitors knew exactly what had changed. A portion of a prominent storefront had been patched over with green panels, and even as the rest of the park updated and evolved, that corner seemed stuck in time—frozen in a post-collapse purgatory.

Keystone Clothiers, the stylish, art deco-inspired shop known for carrying Star Wars and Marvel gear, has been a fan-favorite retail stop for years. But in September 2022, a significant piece of its front facade suddenly collapsed, and Disney was left with both a structural mess and a highly visible eyesore just steps from the park entrance.

Now, more than two and a half years later, Disney has finally addressed the issue—completing a full restoration of the facade and reopening the iconic entrance in its original form.

What This Means For Guests Visiting Hollywood Studios

Here’s the good news for guests heading to Hollywood Studios soon: you won’t see any construction walls when you walk down the boulevard. That might sound minor, but considering this is the first impression guests get when they enter the park, it makes a noticeable difference. The pathway is more open now, allowing for easier movement and better photos as you make your way toward the Chinese Theatre or Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway.

The main entrance to Keystone Clothiers has also been fully restored and is now usable again, according to reports. That means you no longer have to circle around the side or hunt for one of the alternative doors. It’s a return to normal, and for a park that leans heavily on atmosphere, that matters more than you might think.

The restoration is more than just a patch job. Disney went all in—replacing the door frame’s original marble design, reinstalling the dark metallic Art Deco lamps, and reviving the detailed metal decorations above the frame. The pink walls were repainted, and fresh black marble now lines the base of the once-faded white columns.

While a few light paint splatters and scuffs are still visible on the bronze double doors, that’s likely to be cleaned up in the coming days. Overall, the repair brings Keystone Clothiers back to its full visual glory—right down to the gold Art Deco accents on the window frames.

Keystone remained open through the ordeal thanks to side entrances, but its main doorway is now ready to welcome guests again, just as it did before 2022. Whether you’re popping in for Star Wars merch or just soaking up that opening-day vibe on Hollywood Boulevard, it’s safe to say things finally look right again.

What’s Happening at Disney’s Hollywood Studios?

There’s a lot more than just a storefront fix happening at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The Disney park is gearing up for a major entertainment refresh that kicks off in just a few days. First up, the all-new Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure is set to debut on May 27, promising a modern reimagining of Ariel’s undersea world.

This new stage show replaces the long-retired Voyage of the Little Mermaid and is expected to draw big crowds when it opens. The show was just added to the Lightning Lane options for guests visiting the park beginning May 27 and beyond.

On that very same day, Disney is also launching Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After, a brand-new live show centered around fan-favorite villains. Think of it as a darker, more mischievous twist on a fairytale spectacular. The show will be located on Sunset Boulevard, where Lightning McQueen’s Racing Academy once was.

The dual debut of both shows is expected to help distribute crowds more evenly throughout the park—a much-needed improvement for a park that often feels tight on capacity, especially considering that Hollywood Studios is relatively low on actual rides, particularly rides that the entire family can enjoy, compared to Magic Kingdom or EPCOT.

But while new experiences are arriving, a few longtime staples are stepping aside. Mama Melrose’s Ristorante Italiano has officially closed its doors for good, and the beloved MuppetVision 3-D is on borrowed time. Disney has confirmed that Cast Members will be the final guests to experience the show before it closes permanently in just a few weeks. In its place? A brand-new Monsters, Inc.-themed land that will reimagine that whole section of the park.

Big changes are coming fast, and between the entertainment additions and themed land announcements, Hollywood Studios is about to look very different—and much livelier—than it has in years, and that will hopefully prove to be a good thing.

Only time will tell, though.