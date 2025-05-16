New Epic Universe Hotel Suites Flood, Guests Offered Gift Cards

We are just days away from the opening of Universal Orlando Resort’s most anticipated theme park to date, Epic Universe. For weeks, the media, Universal team members, and Annual Passholders have been able to experience the wonder of Epic Universe before the general public. They have been able to stay at the new hotels, ride the new attractions, taste the mouthwatering new food, and buy the exclusive merchandise.

Epic Universe does not open to the public until May 22, but its three new hotels are already welcoming guests. The new Stella Nova Resort was the first to open in January. Next up, Universal’s Terra Luna Resort opened in March, and Universal’s Grand Helios Hotel opened on April 16.

Related: The Truth About Epic Universe: The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly

Universal’s Grand Helios is the top-tier hotel for Epic Universe, offering guests who stay there their own dedicated entrance to the new theme park. It offers three types of rooms — Standard, Club Level, and Suites. The Club Level rooms offer extra amenities like a continental breakfast, a private lounge, evening hors d’oeuvres, and a private concierge.

The suites at the Grand Helios are the largest rooms at the resort, offering guests private bedrooms, living rooms, and a small kitchen area, where they can have the room to dine on the delicious food offered by the hotel and theme park.

Of course, guests pay a premium price for these rooms, and they expect a premium experience.

Related: The Walt Disney Company Puts Out Official Notice as Epic Universe Nears Opening Day

Unfortunately, guests who recently visited the Grand Helios experienced anything but an out-of-this-world stay.

According to X user Belle (@FiBelleFi), some of the Presidential Suites at the hotel experienced flooding. Guests who were informed that their rooms had flooded were reportedly only offered a $100 gift card. Which many felt was unacceptable, considering that the guests were being charged the Presidential rate, but having to stay in cheaper rooms.

The Presidential suites at Helios flooded. Hearing from guests with reservations today and am embarrassed by how badly @Loews_Hotels treated them. Being offered only a $100 GC and still charged the full Presidential rate suite for a lessor suite is stinky business.

The Presidential suites at Helios flooded. Hearing from guests with reservations today and am embarrassed by how badly @Loews_Hotels treated them. Being offered only a $100 GC and still charged the full Presidential rate suite for a lessor suite is stinky business. — Belle (@FiBelleFi) May 12, 2025

Related: Epic Universe’s Stunning Park Has a Surprisingly Unfinished Secret

The tweet quickly started to garner a lot of attention, with commenters in complete disbelief that the guests would be charged the same rate and given a different room that was not worth that price. Many who commented said that they used to work in the hospitality industry and the way the situation was being handled was disrespectful and wrong.

For these guests who have flown across an ocean to visit the US, this not only tarnishes the @Loews_Hotels and @UniversalORLbrands, but leaves a poor impression of the local market. If you need to offer a less expensive room, you should be charging the less expensive price.

For these guests who have flown across an ocean to visit the US, this not only tarnishes the @Loews_Hotels and @UniversalORL brands, but leaves a poor impression of the local market. If you need to offer a less expensive room, you should be charging the less expensive price. — Belle (@FiBelleFi) May 12, 2025

Related: Popular Epic Universe Merchandise SOLD OUT Until Late Summer

Thankfully, it appears that enough guests might have complained, or those running the hotel realized they were in the wrong. Belle later updated followers with the news that the guests whose vacations to Epic Universe had been negatively impacted by the flooding of the Presidential Suites had been offered a full refund when they went to check out of their room.

Update: During checkout, management apologized to these guests and issued them a full refund. I am happy that Helios management not only did the right thing, but went above expectations to make it right. This is in line with the management I’ve met who were open to feedback.

Update: During checkout, management apologized to these guests and issued them a full refund. I am happy that Helios management not only did the right thing, but went above expectations to make it right. This is in line with the management I’ve met who were open to feedback. — Belle (@FiBelleFi) May 13, 2025

Related: Disney World, Epic Universe Unveil New Budget-Friendly Park-Hopping Option for $2

It is important to note that, while the three new hotels are a part of the Universal Orlando Resort, they are not owned by Universal. Universal works closely with Loews Hotels, who own and operate multiple hotels on the property, including Loews Portofino Bay, the Hard Rock Hotel, Loews Royal Pacific Resort, Loews Sapphire Falls Resort, Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort, Universal Aventura Hotel, Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Surfside Inn and Suites, Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn and Suites.

Universal has always been known for its willingness to listen to guest compliments, complaints, and suggestions, and it appears that Loews is following in those footsteps.

Do you think management at the Grand Helios did the right thing by offering guests a full refund on the flooded rooms? How should they have handled the issue initially? What is your favorite hotel to stay at during your visit to the Universal Orlando Resort? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!