The Walt Disney Company Puts Out Official Notice as Epic Universe Nears Opening Day

The Disney Universal Epic Universe theme park war strengthens: Theme park ticket prices are dropping. Summer promotions are piling up. And behind the cheerful façade of Mickey ears and fireworks, something seismic is stirring in Central Florida.

Just a few years ago, the idea of Disney cutting prices seemed laughable. After all, Walt Disney World is one of the most recognizable and powerful entertainment brands in the world—untouchable, some might say.

But that’s exactly what’s happening this summer. With a new promo-packed season dubbed “Cool Kid Summer,” Disney is pulling out all the stops with the cheapest tickets in years.

So what’s behind the sudden generosity? What is Disney really preparing for?

The Disney Universal Epic Universe Battle Grows: Epic Challenger Rising in Orlando

To understand the shift, you have to look beyond the gates of the Magic Kingdom and down the road to Universal Orlando Resort. There, something big is taking shape: Epic Universe—the long-awaited third gate theme park that NBCUniversal is betting billions on.

With a planned 2025 opening, Epic Universe is poised to change the game with immersive lands based on Nintendo, “How to Train Your Dragon,” “Universal Monsters,” and more.

Since its announcement, Epic Universe has sparked speculation among fans, analysts, and travel insiders. Could this be the moment that Universal finally breaks Disney’s stronghold on Orlando tourism? Or will this simply raise the tide for all parks, bringing in more visitors than ever before?

The truth, as always, likely sits somewhere in the middle—but Disney isn’t taking any chances.

Deals, Discounts, and Distraction: Disney’s Counterpunch

In the months leading up to Epic Universe’s launch, Disney has been uncharacteristically aggressive with promotions. The “Cool Kid Summer” campaign offers some of the lowest prices in years, bundling hotel discounts, meal perks, and ticket deals to make staying on Disney property more appealing than ever. For a company that once banked on its prestige to justify high prices, the pivot is notable.

And it’s not just pricing. New experiences, extended hours, character events, and revamped attractions are all being rolled out or teased, suggesting Disney is focused not just on maintaining attendance—but dominance.

Some insiders view this as a sign of quiet concern. Others say it’s just smart business.

Disney’s Official Stance: “We’re Not Worried”

Despite the flurry of action, Disney leadership has maintained a public tone of calm confidence. At this week’s MoffettNathanson Media, Internet & Communications Conference, Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro downplayed any threat from Epic Universe.

“We’re always on the offensive… We’re constantly investing for the long term, fortifying each one of our theme parks,” he said.

In a bold twist, D’Amaro even suggested that Epic Universe will ultimately benefit Disney.

“If something is built new in central Florida, like Epic Universe,” he said, “that tourist is going to have to visit the Magic Kingdom.”

In essence, his claim is simple: if Universal draws more tourists to Orlando, Disney will naturally reap some of that benefit.

What’s the Real Impact of This Disney Universal Epic Universe Theme Park War?

While the narrative of “theme park wars” can feel like pure marketing drama, there are real stakes at play. The average family visiting Orlando has limited time and money. If Epic Universe becomes a must-see attraction, families might shave a day off their Disney itinerary—or skip Disney altogether in favor of newer thrills.

On the other hand, competition often breeds innovation. Disney’s recent moves might be reactive, but they’re also revitalizing. Lower prices and enhanced experiences benefit guests, regardless of the motivation behind them. And for fans of themed entertainment, the looming clash between two titans could mean a golden age of creativity, storytelling, and guest experience.

Whether Epic Universe steals the spotlight or simply raises the bar, one thing is certain: Disney is paying attention. The ticket discounts, the flashy summer campaign, the veiled jabs at press conferences—none of it exists in a vacuum. A new era of theme park rivalry is upon us. And if “Cool Kid Summer” is just the beginning, things in Central Florida are about to get very hot indeed.