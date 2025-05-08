Disneyland Cancels “it’s a small world” Reopening With Just One Day’s Notice

Disneyland Resort has once again delayed the reopening of “it’s a small world” after its months-long refurbishment, which promised to bring 70th-anniversary updates to the classic Fantasyland attraction.

“it’s a small world” closed in January after the end of its annual “it’s a small world holiday” overlay. But instead of returning to normal, Disneyland Resort announced that Walt Disney Imagineers had plans to refresh the attraction as part of the Disneyland70 celebrations, which begin May 16, 2025. (Disneyland Park’s actual birthday isn’t until July 15.)

Over the last few months, Disney Park guests have spotted crews replacing concrete walkways and refreshing the exterior of “it’s a small world.” Its iconic clock face disappeared at one point, replaced with a 2D decal during an offsite refurbishment. The repainted clock face and other details have since returned, though some special effects remain motionless.

The changes to “it’s a small world” go beyond a simple paint job. Walt Disney Imagineers have added all-new dolls inspired by Pixar’s Coco (2017) to the attraction, joining the cast of other Disney character dolls like Lilo and Stitch, Cinderella, and more. The boat ride’s iconic tune is gaining a final verse written by the late Sherman brothers, its original composers.

Unfortunately, Disney Parks fans will have to wait a few extra days to experience the refreshed “it’s a small world” attraction. Disneyland Resort initially said it would open on April 25, but delayed the reopening until May 9 last month. Now, Disney has pushed it back again.

On Thursday, May 8, theme park journalist Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) reported on X (formerly known as Twitter) that “it’s a small world” will now reopen on Tuesday, May 13, 2025:

NEW: The reopening date for “it’s a small world” at Disneyland Park has changed – the ride is now set to reopen on May 13. When the ride reopens, it will include Miguel and Dante from Pixar’s ‘COCO.’

NEW: The reopening date for "it's a small world" at Disneyland Park has changed – the ride is now set to reopen on May 13. When the ride reopens, it will include Miguel and Dante from Pixar's 'COCO.' pic.twitter.com/XNX96c7L1X — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) May 8, 2025

Disneyland Resort’s official calendar confirms the change. The attraction’s webpage states that guests should “check back here for updates.”

When the Disneyland70 celebrations begin on May 16, “it’s a small world” will debut the “Tapestry of Happiness” nighttime projection show. This entertainment offering will continue through summer 2026, while the other additions to “it’s a small world” are permanent.

Which addition to “it’s a small world” are you most excited about? Inside the Magic would love to hear from you in the comments!