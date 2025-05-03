Haunted Mansion Store Suddenly Closed, Replaced With Seating Area

It was a rough six months for Disneylanders when one of the theme park’s most popular attractions, the Haunted Mansion, closed for six months for refurbishment in January 2024. The queue received a makeover, the bride scene was altered, and a brand-new store located right next to the exit began construction. While the attraction reopened in July, the new shopping spot—called Madame Leota’s Somewhere Beyond—did not open until a few days before Christmas.

When Madame Leota’s Somewhere Beyond finally opened, it actually became the second Haunted Mansion store in New Orleans Square. The original Haunted Mansion Shop was attached to Pieces of Eight, the Pirates of the Caribbean store, located just outside the exit of the iconic swashbuckling attraction.

After the December opening, many guests wondered, “Does Disney really need two Haunted Mansion gift shops?” Disney kept quiet on the issue, but a lot of planning was going on behind the scenes.

Then, suddenly, on May 2, they answered that question with a resounding “No”, but they did it in a shocking way.

Guests visiting New Orleans Square on Friday were shocked when they walked up to the shop and realized that, in the blink of an eye, everything had been cleared out, cleaned, and replaced. What was once a store where one could buy Haunted Mansion merchandise, as well as some really great Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) merchandise, had been replaced with a seating area.

The former Haunted Mansion shop was located right next to the Royal Street Veranda — a quick-service spot that sells delectable delights like Baked Cheesy Biscuits, a Cajun Chicken Salad Sandwich, a Strawberry Pecan Salad, and New Orleans-inspired Sno-Ball shaved ice.

Royal Street Veranda is a very popular dining spot, but the big downside was that it did not have a lot of seating. Until now!

X (formerly Twitter) user Critter Club HQ excitedly shared videos and photos of the new seating area. There are plenty of benches and individual tables, and the former checkout counter has even been turned into bar-style seating! It will definitely help disperse the crowds and give guests a nice, covered place to relax during their hectic theme park day.

The former Haunted Mansion shop in Port Royal has transformed (nearly overnight) into a jazz club! Much needed as it adds plenty of seating for Royal Street Veranda.

The change from a merchandise location to a seating spot is much needed, especially as Disneyland Resort prepares to welcome even more guests for its 70th Anniversary, which will kick off on May 16. The platinum celebration will see the return of the Paint the Night Parade and Wondrous Journeys fireworks spectacular, as well as a brand-new World of Color show, must-have merch, and a ton of new food and drink options.

Are you excited to see more seating around Royal Street Veranda? Do you love dining there during your Disneyland trip? What are your favorite Disneyland dining spots? Let us know in the comments!