Disney Reveals New ‘Frozen’ Movie Coming in June

On Thursday, Disney+ finally announced a streaming date for the pro-shot of Disney on Broadway’s “Frozen,” which was professionally filmed on the West End in 2024. The Walt Disney Company first promised the film would come to streaming at D23 Expo 2024.

The pro-shot’s release follows the success of the “Hamilton” original Broadway cast pro-shot on Disney+, which started streaming in 2020. It was rumored that Disney on Broadway filmed a pro-shot of “Aladdin” in the West End in 2021 for eventual Disney+ release, but a streaming date has never been announced. The Walt Disney Company has never confirmed whether the “Aladdin” pro-shot exists.

While “Aladdin” fans are still waiting, “Frozen” fans can finally “Let it Go” next month. According to journalist Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) on X (formerly known as Twitter), the pro-shot of Disney on Broadway’s “Frozen” will start streaming on Disney+ on June 20, 2025:

NEW: The pro-shot of Disney’s “Frozen: The Hit Broadway Musical” debuts June 20 on Disney+.

NEW: The pro-shot of Disney's "Frozen: The Hit Broadway Musical" debuts June 20 on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/xyPcT2tfsL — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) May 15, 2025

Unlike Hamilton (2020), Frozen: The Hit Broadway Musical (2025) features the West End (London) cast, not the original Broadway (New York) cast. It stars Samantha Barks as Elsa, Laura Dawkes as Anna, Jammy Kasongo as Kristoff, Craig Gallivan as Olaf, Oliver Ormson as Hans, Richard Frame as Duke of Weselton, and several other original West End cast members. Directed by Michael Grandage, the show has music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez and a book by Jennifer Lee.

After its 2017 tryouts in Denver, “Frozen” first opened at the St. James Theatre in New York City in early 2018. The show played over 800 performances until the COVID-19 pandemic shut it down in March 2020. When Broadway reopened, Disney prioritized its more successful shows: “Aladdin” and “The Lion King.”

“Frozen” has embarked on several North American and international tours. The musical began its West End run in 2021 and played its final performance there in September 2024.

Which Disney on Broadway musical is your favorite? Inside the Magic would love to hear from you in the comments!